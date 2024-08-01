Highlights Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United starlet William Osula for a £15million fee.

Osula can play as a winger or striker and has impressed in the past.

Magpies have been quiet this transfer window, with limited signings.

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United forward William Osula, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have had a fairly quiet transfer window so far this summer, with goalkeepers John Ruddy and Vlachadimos Odysseas joining free agent Lloyd Kelly as the only arrivals of the summer for Eddie Howe's squad.

But the Toon are now set to seal a deal to add to their attacking options as they near an agreement on a deal worth £15million for Denmark Under-21 international Osula from the Blades.

Newcastle in Advanced Talks for William Osula

£15million fee almost agreed with Blades

According to Sky Sports News journalists Keith Downie and Mark McAdam, Newcastle and Sheffield United are in "advanced talks" over a deal that would see the Magpies pay an initial £10million plus an additional £5million in add-ons for the 20-year-old.

Osula, who has been described as a "serious player" after his loan spell with Derby County in the 2022/23 season, is capable of playing as both a winger or a striker and managed five goals in 21 appearances for the Rams.

Last season Osula was a regular in the Premier League for the Blades, making 21 appearances but failing to find the net, although he managed three goals in two appearances in the FA Cup.

William Osula 2023/24 stats for Sheffield United in all competitions Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 946

Osula was initially a youth product of Danish side Copenhagen and he joined Sheffield United’s academy set-up in 2018, and is likely to begin the season as third-choice striker behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at St James' Park.

Journalist Alan Nixon previously reported that the Blades didn't want to lose Osula and were demanding a high fee as a result, but it seems that Newcastle are willing to pay enough to get a deal over the line.

Anthony Gordon Could Leave for Liverpool

"Strong feeling" he could end up at Anfield

While the club are looking to bring in a talented young attacker before the transfer window shuts on August 30th, they could yet see one leave before then too.

Star winger Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer before a deal collapsed, with reports that the clubs had agreed on terms for Joe Gomez to go one way and Gordon to go the other.

However it never materialised, but that hasn't stopped talk that it could later in the window with journalist Kevin Palmer reporting that there is a "strong feeling" that Gordon will end up back on Merseyside for the 2024/25 season.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.