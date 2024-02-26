Highlights Joe Willock could start against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe will make a 'judgement call' on the former Arsenal midfielder.

Willock recently returned to action off the bench after being missing since November.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock made his return against Arsenal after being on the treatment table since November, scoring against his former club at the Emirates Stadium. Despite his lengthy spell on the sideline, Eddie Howe has now confirmed that he could start against Blackburn Rovers this week.

Howe has been forced to deal with a host of injuries so far this season and has rarely been able to pick from a fully fit squad. It's played a key part in the Magpies' struggles in the Premier League this term, but they are slowly starting to see players return to action.

He could start against Blackburn

On Tuesday night, Newcastle travel to Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup. It's an ideal opportunity for Howe to give some minutes to those who have struggled for game time in recent weeks, and the former Bournemouth manager has provided an update on the fitness levels of Willock, after he returned to action against Arsenal at the weekend...

"Joe is very close to starting. He has done a lot of work. Although people have only seen the 30 minutes he played against Arsenal, he has done a lot of work behind the scenes to get himself in this position, so that will be a judgement call."

Considering the lack of options Howe has had in the middle of the park throughout the campaign, it's a major boost for Willock to be back and available. The FA Cup fixture could allow the Magpies to give Willock a strong run out ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.