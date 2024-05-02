Highlights Newcastle United will not sell both Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes after Arsenal were linked with both players.

The Magpies have labelled Isak as not being for sale.

However, Callum Wilson could be on the way out as the club are ready to consider offers for the striker.

Newcastle United are insistent that they will not let Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes depart the club this summer, despite Arsenal's growing interest, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The duo have been an integral part of the club’s success over recent seasons and the Magpies are intent on keeping them both to aid their quest for a Champions League spot next term.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are competing to win the Premier League at the moment and will be looking to add greater quality to their squad for next campaign.

Newcastle Have no Plans to Sell

Isak and Guimaraes have been two of their most important players in recent times

Despite the growing interest from the Gunners, the Magpies have no desire to part ways with two of their most important players.

The pair, along with Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar, have been integral to Eddie Howe in recent times, and the ex-Bournemouth boss is intent on keeping his prized assets.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There's no chance of a double deal for Arsenal for two reasons. One, finances from Arsenal’s perspective, two, Newcastle don't plan to sell Isak and Guimaraes. And if they sold one, they would in all likelihood, financially speaking, be able to keep the other. So Newcastle’s stance on Alexander Isak is very much not for sale. "There's an appreciation at Newcastle that even if they sold Isak for really good money, he would be very difficult to replace. And because there's a possibility that they will entertain offers for Callum Wilson, there's even more reason to keep Isak because that's the kind of profile that is not just important for the now, but the future as well."

Newcastle See Isak as Irreplaceable

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since his move from Spain

Swedish forward Isak - recently labelled as being "top notch" by club legend Alan Shearer - has been a revelation since his move from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for an initial £63m, where he made a name for himself as one of Europe's most exciting young talents after netting 44 goals in 132 matches for the Spaniards.

The quick striker has recorded 35 goals and assists in 62 matches to date for Newcastle, including 23 goals in 36 matches in all competitions this term.

Isak's link-up play and eye for goal has impressed during his stint at St. James' Park and he promises to be a big part of the Magpies' frontline in the coming years.

Callum Wilson Could Depart Newcastle

The club are willing to listen to offers

While the Magpies insist that they don’t want to part ways with Isak, they are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Callum Wilson.

The striker has been at the club since September 2020 after signing in a deal worth £20m, and has since netted 46 goals in 105 games in black and white.

His current season has been impacted by a hamstring and a calf injury, but his output remains impressive - eight goals and assists in 17 top-flight matches.

Newcastle's commitment to keeping Isak and Guimaraes may mean the Gunners need to shift their focus elsewhere, as Arsenal look to build on their already impressive squad further to combat Manchester City and Liverpool's talent.

While Mikel Arteta will be keen to add a powerful and clinical frontman this summer, it doesn't look like Isak will be the one to link up with the Spaniard in North London.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-05-24.