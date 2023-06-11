Newcastle United are more likely to sign James Maddison in the summer than Conor Gallagher, journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT

The 26-year-old suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City this season, who will demand upwards of £40 million for the midfielder, as per the Daily Mail.

Newcastle United news - James Maddison and Conor Gallagher

Both players have been linked with moves away from their respective clubs this summer, albeit for different reasons. Maddison is unlikely to be happy playing in the Championship, while Gallagher has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Both have been linked with moves to St.James' Park as the Magpies look to bolster their squad ahead of what is likely to be a grueling season that includes Champions League football, with The Athletic claiming Maddison could cost in the region of £40m.

However, despite the club's new-found financial power, Eddie Howe has said that: "Regardless of what happens we aren't going to have a bottomless pit. We're going to be under tight constraints.

It, therefore, seems unlikely the Magpies will complete a double swoop, meaning a decision must be made as to which midfielder they make a priority.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Conor Gallagher and James Maddison?

Taylor explained that while Gallagher would be a good fit for the Magpies, he expects the board to prioritise a move for Maddison over the Chelsea midfielder.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor explained: "But I think Newcastle would be a good fit for him [Conor Gallagher]. He does strike me as a Newcastle player. But again, I'd probably say James Madison is someone that's more likely to go to Newcastle and will be higher up their shortlist.

"So again, it's the transfer market anything can happen and quite a lot of the time it depends on you know, individual decisions from managers and or players specifically as to where they could end up."

Why Newcastle United want to sign James Maddison

The reason for that may be due to the form Maddison displayed during the 2022/23 campaign. Despite playing for a Leicester City side that ultimately finished in 18th position in the league, the 26-year-old scored 10 times and assisted nine in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

He also displayed incredible versatility this season, excelling in a right-wing position, showcasing his ability to adapt to the needs of the team while still being effective in the final third.

The Magpies are in need of a creative force in the middle of the park, with the guile needed to unlock opposition defences consistently. Maddison, who former Premier League midfielder and talkSPORT pundit, Danny Murphy, previously described as a "Champions League player", is certainly one of the standout candidates to fill that role.