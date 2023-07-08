Newcastle United are still looking for attacking players in the profile of James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer at St. James’ Park, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his options in his Magpies squad ahead of juggling a Premier League and Champions League campaign this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

Newcastle began the summer transfer window quietly, making the early signing of 18-year-old striker Yankuba Minteh from Odense Boldklub, who made ten goal contributions for the Danish side last season.

However, the Magpies’ market burst into life with the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a reported £55m, making him the most expensive Italian transfer of all time.

The Italy U21 midfielder expressed his excitement at moving to the Premier League, telling the club website (via BBC Sport): "I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans."

However, the Magpies have been issued a double blow this summer after missing out on two of their top targets to fill the attacking midfield role.

Leicester City’s Maddison eventually made the switch to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur, who claims that the 26-year-old had always preferred a move to Spurs.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will turn their attention to Maddison alternatives, having missed out on the Foxes star this summer.

Meanwhile, the Tyneside outfit also lost the race to sign Szoboszlai, who moved to Liverpool this month despite Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football compared to Europa League action at Anfield.

Jacobs believes that the addition of Tonali gives Howe versatility in the middle of the park, but the club are still looking for a number ten in the vein of Maddison or Szoboszlai.

What has Jacobs said about Newcastle?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Newcastle have brought in Tonali. He's not really a defensive midfielder. He's very much a number eight. That versatility gives Howe a lot of options.

“We know Newcastle wanted Maddison and Szoboszlai at different points leading into the window. But they pivoted away from Maddison, who went to Spurs.

“And it was always clear that Newcastle would back off when Liverpool moved for Szoboszlai because the player wanted Liverpool. So, they're still looking for that type of profile.”

Who could Newcastle sign this summer?

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle have made Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby a target, claiming that Leicester City wide man Harvey Barnes does not take priority.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness) reports that the Magpies are planning ‘new talks’ with representatives of Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa, valued in the region of around £51m.

At the other end of the pitch, Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen is linked with a move to the North East, with The Guardian’s Ed Aarons claiming that the Eagles will ask for more than £40m to consider a sale.

Therefore, Newcastle have multiple options they can move for in the current window, but the club still needs to fill in the gap by adding a number ten to Howe’s side.