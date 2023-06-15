Newcastle United will discuss the potential of a deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison “in the next few days” at St. James’ Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his Magpies squad ahead of their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle transfer news – James Maddison

Sky Sports has previously indicated that Newcastle lead Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Maddison this summer, who could leave the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes had previously been reluctant to sell the 26-year-old to the Magpies in January but could part ways with their star man given he is due to enter the final year of his £110,000 per-week contract.

However, the MailOnline now reports that Tottenham have submitted a joint £50m bid to Leicester for the services of Maddison and winger Harvey Barnes, in the first concrete development of the saga this summer.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that Leicester value the former at £60m, but given their Championship status, you would imagine there will be room for negotiation.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside outfit are “definitely interested” in securing the signatures of Foxes duo of Maddison and Barnes.

And Romano has claimed that the race for Maddison is “very open”, with both Newcastle and Tottenham interested in his services.

What has Romano said about Newcastle and Maddison?

Speaking before Tottenham's reported bid for Maddison, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “The race for Maddison is very open with Newcastle too because they want the player.

‘So, there will be a conversation in the next few days because they want to understand the final conditions of the deal and the player’s idea.

“Both Newcastle and Tottenham are in the race for Maddison.”

Would Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle?

Despite playing in a Leicester side that suffered a shock relegation from the Premier League, Maddison, previously dubbed as "outstanding" by The Times' Henry Winter, would be an excellent addition to Howe’s squad at St. James’ Park.

The two-cap England international hit the back of the net ten times and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances last term, suggesting that he can be a regular source of goals in the final third.

Unsurprisingly, Maddison’s average WhoScored rating of 7.24 for his displays in the top flight ranked him as Leicester’s best-performing player, indicating he is a vital cog in the East Midlands side’s chances of success.

The 5 foot 9 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 6% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for expected assists (0.34) and 13% for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (5.01) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Newcastle would be acquiring the services of a top-quality Premier League attacker should they secure Maddison’s signature, in a deal which PIF hope to get over the line in the coming weeks.