James Maddison 'wants' a move to Newcastle United, who have been working on the transfer since January, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison has been linked with a number of clubs since Leicester City's relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season despite a 2-1 home win against West Ham United.

Newcastle United transfer news - James Maddison

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are currently leading the race to sign Maddison, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the playmaker. The 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his Leicester contract while The Telegraph have claimed it could take more than £50m to sign him.

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou may want to go after the England international now he has taken the reins in North London. Newcastle's advantage may come in the form of being able to offer Champions League football, while Tottenham will be without European football for the first since the 2009-10 season.

The Northern Echo believes that relocating to London is something that appeals to Maddison.

As per Chronicle Live, Newcastle submitted a £50 million offer to Leicester last summer. The deal fell through, however, after 'talks with his representatives' coincided with Newcastle turning their attention to other targets.

What has Galetti said about Newcastle and Maddison?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "James Maddison for sure remains one of the main targets for the midfield. The Magpies have been working for him since January. Maddison wants the move, especially after the Foxes' relegation to the Championship."

Who will Maddison join this summer?

Sorry, Spurs fans. Despite the welcome addition of Postecoglou to the Premier League, Newcastle under Eddie Howe are a far more attractive prospect as things stand than the rebuilding job the former Celtic boss is about to undertake at Tottenham.

Beyond that, Maddison makes a lot of sense for Newcastle in a playing sense. His passing ability and creativity in the final third is something Newcastle sorely lack, and should help add another dimension to their attacking play along with bringing the best out of their more direct wide forwards such as Alan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak (should he play out wide).

With Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton doing the dirty work in midfield, Maddison should be given the freedom to roam and link-up with Newcastle's attack. Beyond that, whoever leads the line - either Callum Wilson or Isak - will thrive with a creator such as Maddison pulling the strings behind them.