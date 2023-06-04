Newcastle United have always been interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international could be on the way out the door after Leicester were relegated to the Championship.

Newcastle United news - James Maddison

Maddison has been a key player for the Foxes for a few years now, but he couldn't do enough to keep them in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old scored 10 league goals whilst also providing nine assists, per Transfermarkt - an impressive achievement for a midfielder in a relegated side.

According to Football Insider, Maddison could be available for around £60m this summer, with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur showing an interest in the midfielder.

Realistically, it would be a complete shock to see Maddison plying his trade in England's second tier next campaign.

If the former Norwich City star wants to continue getting into the England squad, then playing in the Premier League will be pivotal.

It's understood that Maddison could actually be the first Leicester player out the door as we edge closer to the transfer window opening.

With Newcastle lurking, Maddison could be playing in the Champions League next season with the Magpies, so they could be an attractive prospect.

When Brendan Rodgers was in charge, he admitted that Leicester do tend to have to sell players in order to buy.

He said: “That’s not to say James is definitely going in the summer, but it is the model of the club. Sadly, in one of the years when it was the pandemic summer, the club couldn’t sell anyone because the market wasn’t there. Every other summer, a player has moved on."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maddison?

Romano has suggested that Newcastle have always been interested in signing Maddison and remain in the race ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Maddison for sure because for the player they have been in the race since last summer. They always wanted him, they always appreciated him."

Would Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle?

To put it simply, absolutely.

Although they've performed exceptionally this season, Maddison is certainly a better player than the likes of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, with neither player getting in the England squad ahead of him.

Howe has undoubtedly turned Willock and Longstaff into better players, so could you imagine what he will do with Maddison?