Newcastle United “still have their sights” set on signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe will look to strengthen his Magpies squad ahead of a European campaign next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Jesper Lindstrom

According to a report from Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, Newcastle are one of several European clubs showing interest in the playmaker ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking in his daily briefing with CaughtOffside, said that the 23-year-old could cost as much as £35m for any prospective buyers in the upcoming transfer market, indicating that a deal would not come cheap.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also tracking the Scandinavian star, implying that the Magpies’ qualification for a place in the Champions League next season could be crucial.

And Italian journalist Galetti says that Newcastle want to “strengthen their squad in attack” before the next campaign gets underway and that Lindstrom could arrive in the Premier League as early as this summer.

What has Galetti said about Newcastle and Lindstrom?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Newcastle still have in their sights Jesper Lindstrom. The Magpies want to strengthen their squad in attack for next season, in which in all likelihood, they will be playing in the Champions League.

“Lindstrom, who has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expiring in 2027, could leave the Bundesliga as early as the summer to land in England.”

Would Lindstrom be a good signing for Newcastle?

Lindstrom, described as an “outstanding footballer” by teammate Kevin Trapp, has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Frankfurt as he looks ahead to a potential Premier League switch this summer.

The nine-cap Denmark international has racked up 13 goal contributions in 35 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term, hitting the back of the nine times himself.

Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph last season enabled Lindstrom to display his talents in the Champions League this campaign, which will encourage PIF and Newcastle ahead of the transfer window.

The Taastrup-born star can drag the ball up the pitch, as shown by the fact he has made an average of 1.2 dribbles per game this season, according to WhoScored.

And the 6 foot playmaker is prepared to put the hard yards in for his side, ranking in the top 12% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks per 90 minutes (1.40) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Howe could be encouraged by the Dane’s statistics from the current campaign and may enable PIF to make a move for the in-demand Frankfurt man.