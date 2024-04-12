Highlights Newcastle United have identified a trio of possible summer signings, which includes PSV's Joey Veerman.

Veerman has been likened to Andrea Pirlo by former Premier League star Rafael van der Vaart.

If Newcastle sign Veerman this summer, he could partner Joelinton in midfield after his new contract this week.

Newcastle United are scouting PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman ahead of the summer transfer window, according to inews.

The Magpies have endured a disappointing campaign following their top-four finish last season. The Magpies have been struck with a plethora of injuries and it has often been slim pickings for Eddie Howe when selecting his teams.

The club are currently eighth in the Premier League table, 13 points behind fourth spot where they finished last year. Newcastle’s hierarchy has already started to put together a list of possible targets ahead of the summer transfer window, but they must consider the fine line they are treading on when it comes to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

They may be forced to sell in order to buy and one player they are reportedly ready to let go of is Miguel Almiron. The midfielder has made nearly 200 appearances for the North East side but is likely to be surplus to requirements beyond the summer.

Veerman Could be a Replacement if Bruno Guimaraes Leaves

The club’s first-choice target could be PSV midfielder Joey Veerman

Dutch international Joey Veerman has been earmarked as a potential arrival at St. James’ Park in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 25-year-old is considered a creative No. 6 who could fill in for Bruno Guimaraes should the Brazilian leave the club, with former Premier League star Rafael van der Vaart previously saying Veerman makes football look "very easy", while comparing his passing to Andrea Pirlo's.

Guimaraes has been a sensation for Newcastle since he signed for the club in 2022 and the central midfielder seems to love pulling on the black and white stripes of the Magpies. However, he has attracted lots of interest and his £100 million release clause makes Newcastle vulnerable to bids from Europe’s elite.

According to inews, as well as Veerman, two other signings Newcastle have identified for summer moves are Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and the highly sought-after Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The pair might not be the traditional big-name signings Newcastle fans dreamed of following the takeover of ownership, but they are free agents which bodes well with their current PSR status.

Past and Present Newcastle Strikers On Arsenal’s Radar

A major price cut has tempted the Gunners into a U-turn for Ivan Toney

Before Kai Havertz struck a chord in Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal seemed desperate for a goalscoring No. 9 but were put off signing Ivan Toney in January due to his large fee. However, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal will revisit their hunt for a striker in the summer and Toney is reportedly creeping back up their wanted list.

The North London side have recently been linked to Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, but the £100m asking price could put them off opting for the Swede. Former Magpie Toney remains a possibility, while Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres could be an alternative.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League side in for a striker, though. If the Gunners do make a move for Isak, they are understood to have stiff competition from the likes of rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Isak and were in talks to sign him before he made the £63m switch to Newcastle. The 24-year-old could be another player Newcastle consider selling to help with their PSR status.