Highlights Talks are ongoing with Johannes Spors for the sporting director role at Newcastle.

Discussions are said to have been 'positive' so far.

Spors has plenty of experience around Europe with various clubs.

Newcastle United are pushing to appoint a new sporting director at St James' Park with Dan Ashworth heading through the exit door, and according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Johannes Spors has now held talks with the North East club.

Spors is currently working with 777 Partners, who have been pushing to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri. The Magpies are in the market for a new member of their backroom team, with Ashworth currently on gardening leave as Manchester United look to agree a compensation fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

Newcastle Hold Talks to Appoint Johannes Spors

Talks have been described as positive

According to Sky Sports journalist Sheth, talks are ongoing between Newcastle and Spors over the vacant sporting director role. The respected reporter claims that talks have been described as 'positive' as the Magpies look to bring in a new addition ahead of the summer transfer window...

"Talks ongoing between Newcastle United and Johannes Spors over the vacant Sporting Director role. One source has described the talks as positive. #NUFC."

Spors' career in football management began in Germany, where he was involved in the management of several clubs. His most notable stint was at Dutch outfit Vitesse, where he served as their director of football. During his tenure, Vitesse enjoyed their best-ever start to a season, reaching the Dutch Cup final, and finishing fourth.

Newcastle failed to progress in their most recent season after an impressive campaign previously. The Magpies will be without European football next term, which will undoubtedly impact their activity in the upcoming transfer window. Spors will be tasked with ensuring Newcastle continue to comply with profit and sustainability regulations while also strengthening their squad.

Howe's side have spent a significant amount of money since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over at St James' Park, so they will have to be careful not to fall foul of the rules. After spending last season in the Champions League and not qualifying for any European football this term, their incoming will have dropped significantly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle spent £130m during the 2023/2024 season on new additions.

Newcastle Pushing for Defensive Duo

Kelly and Tosin are being targeted

As the Magpies continue to try and work smart during the summer transfer window, they may look to explore the free-agent and loan market to try and limit their spending. There's a host of talented stars set to become available with their contracts expiring, and Newcastle are already eyeing two of them.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly are top targets for Howe and his recruitment team this summer. The centre-back duo are both available on free transfers, with the Magpies pushing to secure their signatures as soon as possible.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt