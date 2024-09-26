Newcastle United have entered talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, who is out of contract next summer, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies strengthened their attacking options during the summer transfer window, securing the signature of Sheffield United youngster William Osula. Although another body in the centre-forward position, Osula has little Premier League experience and has barely been given a chance to impress at St James' Park.

With Callum Wilson ageing and Alexander Isak starting to pick up injury problems, Newcastle are now looking to bring in an additional striker in 2025. David has been identified as a target, and the Canadian international, who has been described as "one of the best strikers in the world", is out of contract next summer.

Newcastle in Talks for Jonathan David

Other Premier League sides are keen

According to a report from TBR Football, Newcastle have entered talks to sign David in the summer of 2025, with the Lille striker telling his club that he now wants to leave. David's representatives are reportedly speaking to a number of Premier League clubs ahead of potentially signing a pre-contract in January. Due to David being out of contract, he is able to sign a deal with a club from abroad at the beginning of 2025 and then officially join in the summer when his deal expires.

Jonathan David 2023/2024 Stats (League Only) Stat David Appearances 34 Goals 19 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.6 Key Passes Per 90 1.1 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.51

Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are also reportedly in discussions with the agent of David, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also previously held talks. Lille will undoubtedly be hoping to receive a fee for a valuable striker, so the hefty competition could work in their favour.

In order to avoid the competition of trying to sign David for nothing, an interested party might look to swoop in and pay a fee in January. If Wilson and Isak prove their fitness over the next few months, then it might be a bit of a surprise if they cough up the cash for David rather than waiting to see if they can secure his signature for nothing.

Newcastle to Offer Anthony Gordon New Deal

The Magpies are calm

Anthony Gordon has become a key player for Newcastle since joining from Everton, despite his poor start to the 2023/2024 season. The Merseyside-born winger attracted interest from Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that his head was turned by the prospect of a move.

It's understood that Newcastle remain calm about the situation and are looking to tie him down to a new contract. Gordon has enjoyed playing under Howe, and the Magpies will be desperate to extend his stay at St James' Park in order to fend off any interest from Liverpool and other clubs.

