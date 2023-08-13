Newcastle United have previously been interested in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on how the midfielder would fare at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe could look to bolster his Magpies squad as they prepare to host Champions League football on Tyneside this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Kalvin Phillips

Last month, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards claimed that Newcastle were eyeing a move for Phillips, who could leave Manchester City this summer after struggling to make an impact since his £45m arrival from Leeds United last summer.

The 27-cap England international played in just 593 minutes of competitive club action last term, failing to register a goal or assist in that small window.

However, the 27-year-old was part of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad and hopes to break into the Catalan’s regular starting XI this season, especially following the departure of former captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told GIVEMESPORT in July that Phillips would be ‘perfect for Howe’ as the head coach looks to provide an anchor to Bruno Guimaraes in his midfield.

Phillips, once dubbed “phenomenal” by former England manager Fabio Capello, may no longer be on Newcastle’s radar after the Magpies secured the signing of AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali for £55m, a record fee for an Italian player.

According to The Sun, Phillips is on a nine-man midfielder shortlist to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at Liverpool after the experienced duo departed for the riches of the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Englishman has been specifically identified as a target by Jurgen Klopp, alongside Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Romeo Lavia.

However, a switch to Liverpool or Newcastle seems unlikely in the remaining weeks of the window unless either side prepares a significant offer in the coming weeks.

And Taylor believes Phillips would have been a “great signing” for Newcastle this summer.

What has Taylor said about Newcastle and Phillips?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Looking at someone like Newcastle, I think he would have been a great signing for them. Even Liverpool now, if Kalvin Phillips was in his Leeds form, where he'd played pretty much all season, I think he would have been a good option for them.

“But again, it's a long season. You don't know what's going to happen. If Rodri gets injured, then suddenly, he could be a shoo-in. We’ll have to wait and see.”

What next for Newcastle this summer?

Newcastle are still looking to add to their squad before the summer window shuts on 1st September, despite already signing Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen is the type of addition the Magpies should aim to make in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old could be available for around £50m as the Eagles protect their value on their top talents.

Meanwhile, Jones has also told GMS that PIF could be open to signing Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar as they aim to boost the Magpies’ global appeal.

The journalist claims that Howe is unlikely to desire the winger but may have no say if a deal is agreed.