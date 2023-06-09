Newcastle United are the favourites to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scotsman has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season, losing his spot in the starting lineup to summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Newcastle United news - Kieran Tierney

Tierney was limited to just 776 minutes of Premier League football during the 2022/23 campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite previously hailing the left-back as "fantastic", it is evident that Tierney no longer quite suits the desired playing style of Mikel Arteta as he struggles to move in-field and operate as an inverted full-back.

Given that the 26-year-old is entering his prime years, Tierney is likely to want regular first-team football, something which Arsenal appear unable to offer at this current moment in time.

Fabrizio Romano also reported earlier this season that there was a "genuine chance" the defender departs the Gunners in the summer after initially signing for £25m from Celtic according to Sky Sports.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kieran Tierney and Newcastle United?

Taylor explained that left-back is an area of the pitch that the Magpies need to strengthen, although they will not be bullied into overpaying for Tierney.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "But if Newcastle want to sign Tierney I think they'll end up getting him, I do believe they're favourites to sign him as well. Obviously, it's an area of their squad where you'd probably say they could do with improving, so I think that's one that makes sense for all parties.

"At the same time, you know, Arsenal would be strengthening a rival. So, you know, they're probably going to look to negotiate the best fee possible and I think Newcastle will probably have a maximum of what they're prepared to pay as well."

Why Kieran Tierney is a perfect fit for Newcastle

Tierney may have slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal, but that does not mean he is a bad player - far from it. At his best, the Scotsman is still one of the best left-backs currently playing in the Premier League.

Therefore, despite Dan Burn enjoying an impressive season at left-back, he is not a natural full-back and Tierney would provide a better balance to the side and improve Eddie Howe's starting eleven drastically.

He is also incredibly passionate and fights for every 50/50, an attribute which will likely endear him to the Newcastle faithful very quickly.

A move away from the Emirates for Tierney would benefit all three parties concerned and would result in the Magpies making a very smart signing. At just 26 years of age, Tierney would have the potential to be a stalwart in the Newcastle defence for many years to come.