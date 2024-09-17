Kieran Trippier is showing patience in his quest to return to the Newcastle United starting XI after starting the season on the bench, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, and that could coincide with him being re-elected back into proceedings for the crunch clash against Manchester City at the end of September as Eddie Howe looks to be forced into a huge decision.

Trippier was Newcastle's first-choice right-back throughout last season, recording 10 assists in just 28 games in the Premier League as the Magpies recorded a seventh-placed finish in the top-flight. But this season has seen youngster Tino Livramento oust him from the first-team, leaving Trippier benched and lacking game time.

Trippier 'Asked For Magpies Move' in August

The full-back wanted guaranteed first-team minutes

As a result, Trippier reportedly asked for a late move away from Newcastle as the transfer deadline closed in, as Everton, Galatasaray and Atalanta all looked to be interested in his services.

A switch never materalised despite reports, and Howe's decision to hand Trippier the captain's armband just three days before the deadline in the Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest quelled most suggestions that a departure was on the cards.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

But the onus is now on Trippier to find his way back into the side with Livramento looking over his shoulder, and he could do so by the end of the month against a title-challenging outfit.

Sources: Trippier 'Patient' Over First-Team Chances

Right-back could get the nod by the end of the month

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Trippier is patient about his chances of returning to the starting lineup for Newcastle this season, having been dropped in favour of Livramento at the start of the campaign.

Trippier has been one of Newcastle's leading players in the new 'Saudi era', but his age means that he has been susceptible to being replaced in recent weeks - and logistically, it is a move that will eventually see Livramento become first-choice once Trippier enters the twilight of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trippier has 21 assists in just 95 games for Newcastle.

The youngster still bears the trust of Howe, but there is a feeling that Trippier could come back into the team sooner rather than later; either replacing Livramento fully, or with the former Chelsea starlet moving over to left-back and replacing Lewis Hall.

There is an easier-looking game coming up after the Magpies take on Fulham, which will see the Tyneside outfit travel to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup, and that will allow room for consideration from the Magpies boss. However, his big decision will come after that game as Manchester City travel to St. James' Park and whether Trippier comes back for the visit of the reigning Premier League champions.

Trippier Experience Could Push Livramento Out

His nous will be a vital weapon for Newcastle

There is no doubting Trippier's quality on the ball, but he did suffer a downturn in form midway through last season and that cannot be understated. Livramento has barely put a foot wrong for the Magpies, and it would be harsh to drop him from the starting XI at this stage in the season.

But Trippier does have that experience that nobody else in the Newcastle team comes close to boasting. Scoring in a World Cup semi-final, assisting in a European Championship final, winning La Liga and featuring in a Champions League final is an incredibly impressive CV, and so Livramento can't complain too much about rotation when he is learning from one of the best in the business.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-09-24.