The Crystal Palace recruitment chief is also being targeted by Manchester United despite making the Magpies' final shortlist of possible Dan Ashworth replacements.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Newcastle's attempts to make an appointment are advancing ahead of the final weeks of the season.

Newcastle United have listed Crystal Palace recruitment chief Dougie Freedman as 'one of the candidates' to replace Dan Ashworth as the new sporting director at St James' Park, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside giants are facing competition from Manchester United.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who led a £305million takeover of the Magpies in October 2021, are seeking fresh impetus behind the scenes as they make preparations for the fast-approaching summer transfer window after being forced to distance themselves from Ashworth.

The 53-year-old has been placed on gardening leave after informing Newcastle that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge with Manchester United, who wasted no time in making an approach for his services following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake in the club, and Freedman has been pinpointed as a potential successor.

Freedman Reaches Final Stage of Magpies' Search for Sporting Director

Freedman is among the final list of contenders in the running to replace Ashworth as Newcastle's sporting director, according to MailOnline, after members of the hierarchy and executive team have met with potential arrivals in the aftermath of recruitment experts Odgers Berndtson sourcing candidates.

The report suggests that the 49-year-old, who has been overseeing Premier League rivals Crystal Palace's recruitment drive since being installed as the south Londoners' sporting director in August 2017, has caught the Magpies' eye thanks to his domestic experience and being held in high regard within the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Dougie Freedman scored once against Newcastle United during his playing career, he suffered defeat on all three occasions he took on the Magpies

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are also vying for Freedman as iconic manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been keen on the idea of his fellow Scotsman heading to Old Trafford for a prolonged period of time, and new co-owner Ratcliffe is contemplating whether to make a move.

Meanwhile, Ashworth is preparing to take Newcastle to arbitration in a bid to quicken his St James' Park exit, and he will be supported by the Red Devils in a case anticipated to start in May after his suitors were unwilling to fork out a £20million compensation package.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle Advancing in Hunt for Ashworth Replacement

Jacobs believes that the situation surrounding Ashworth's eventual Newcastle departure could speed up when his current employers succeed in appointing his successor, and their search has advanced as they look to make inroads during the final stages of the campaign.

The reputable journalist is aware that Freedman - who has been described as 'brilliant' by Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish - is in the running to head to Tyneside, but he has also been spoken about as a potential option for Manchester United as they wait to discover whether they will have to wait until the summer before welcoming Ashworth to Old Trafford.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"The situation may resolve itself when Newcastle find their new sporting director, and the process to do so is advancing. Dougie Freedman is one of the candidates that Newcastle have in mind. "Interestingly, he has been discussed for a possible recruitment role at Manchester United as well. If the arbitration runs its full course, it is going to go into the summer and will not necessarily be a quick or even expedited process."

Terms of Guimaraes' St James' Park Release Clause Emerge

The £100million release clause written into Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle contract will become active during the last week of May, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but his suitors' window of opportunity to leave his current employers powerless will come to a close at the beginning of the final week of June.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Magpies would have total control of potential negotiations if admirers hold off making a move for the 26-year-old, who bagged his fifth goal of the season during the thumping of Sheffield United last weekend, until the latter stages of the summer window.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 84.3 83.2 Shots on target percentage 29.3 28.6 Progressive passes 7.74 7.33 Key passes 1.64 1.39 Blocks 1.49 0.92 Shots 1.27 0.92 Assists 0.19 0.17 Goals 0.15 0.13 All statistics correct as of 29/04/2024

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will entertain offers which fall short of Guimaraes' release clause if the circumstances are right and their structural demands are met because they reached a verbal agreement with the Brazilian defensive midfielder and his representatives.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref