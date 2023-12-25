Highlights Newcastle United are preparing for Manchester United to attempt to steal sporting director Dan Ashworth away from their clutches.

The 52-year-old is happy at St James' Park and the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position if the Red Devils make their move.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has outlined Newcastle's succession plan in the event of Ashworth sealing his departure.

Newcastle United are 'braced' for Manchester United launching a proposal to poach sporting director Dan Ashworth away from St James' Park, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Magpies are lining up a replacement.

Although the Tyneside giants are gearing up for the fast-approaching January transfer window, which will allow boss Eddie Howe to splash the cash once again despite also spending more than £130million on reinforcements during the summer, they are fearful of losing a key presence behind the scenes.

Ashworth's departure would come as a significant setback as the Public Investment Fund, who completed a £305million takeover of Newcastle just over two years ago, look to take the club to the next level after the disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

Magpies demanding compensation for Ashworth

Newcastle could force Manchester United to part with a significant compensation package in order to lure Ashworth away from St James' Park, according to the Daily Mail, as they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to him having a 12-month notice period.

The report suggests the Red Devils, who are looking to recover from enduring their worst-ever Champions League campaign, are tempted to make a formal offer for the 52-year-old despite him being happy in his current surroundings and the Magpies seeking far more than his £1.5million salary.

Ashworth has played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role since Newcastle reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his contractual obligations last year, and his impressive CV has attracted attention from Manchester United.

Dan Ashworth's CV Club/Country Position Date appointed Date departed Newcastle United Sporting director May 30, 2022 N/A Brighton & Hove Albion Technical director February 19, 2019 February 7, 2022 England Director of development July 1, 2013 September 26, 2018 West Bromwich Albion Sporting director December 1, 2007 June 30, 2013 West Bromwich Albion Academy manager March 1, 2004 November 30, 2007 Cambridge United Director of youth development January 1, 2001 February 29, 2004 Peterborough United Academy manager January 1, 2000 December 31, 2000 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/12/2023

It is understood that incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the former England director of development to oversee the running of the football side at Old Trafford, leaving the Public Investment Fund with a battle on their hands.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ashworth's departure would be a 'significant loss' for Newcastle, with the decision to sanction his move to Manchester United potentially being among their biggest errors thanks to his influence when recruiting fresh faces.

It has emerged that Ashworth is increasingly likely to embark on a fresh challenge with the Red Devils as he has links to INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and is highly-rated by Ratcliffe's team as they prepare to complete a £1.25billion investment.

Jacobs understands that Newcastle are expecting Manchester United to test their resolve by lodging a bid for Ashworth's services as their Premier League rivals look to take advantage of his fruitful relationship with Brailsford.

Although the respected journalist is aware that negotiations are not at an advanced stage, he is confident that the Public Investment Fund already have a plan in place as they prepare for their sporting director's potential exit from St James' Park.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle are braced for Manchester United making an offer for their sporting director Dan Ashworth, even though he said he was happy at the club in November. Ashworth has a strong relationship with INEOS' Dave Brailsford. "Nothing is advanced yet, and it's unclear what terms are in Ashworth's contract. If an approach is made, and Ashworth was to accept, Manchester United will be hoping there is no prolonged period of gardening leave. "It differs from contract to contract. Ashworth, for example, couldn't join Newcastle immediately from Brighton. As it stands, Newcastle are not looking at a replacement, they are only focused on January. "I think it's normal in recruitment to have a succession plan should a senior executive leave or be poached, so I don't think Newcastle will be too concerned just yet, even though they know losing Ashworth - and to a Champions League rival - would be a big blow."

Newcastle enter talks over new Miley deal

Newcastle have opened discussions with Lewis Miley over a new long-term contract, according to the Telegraph, but they will be forced to play the waiting game before he is allowed to sign on the dotted line due to competition rules.

The report suggests the Magpies are holding talks with their academy graduate, who is enjoying a breakthrough season after only making one senior appearance beforehand, and are hoping to be in a position where he will put pen-to-paper when he turns 18 on May 1 next year.

Miley wrote his name into the history books when he became the youngest Premier League goalscorer in Newcastle's history by finding the back of the net at the Gallowgate End during a comfortable win over Fulham last weekend.

The milestone moment came a matter of weeks after the teenager also headed to the top of the list of the Magpies' most youthful starlets to start a major European game when he was named in the first XI by Howe for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Miley has been gaining praise from teammates after making a seamless transition into senior action, with Bruno Guimaraes dubbing his fellow midfielder 'massive' thanks to putting in a fine display as Chelsea were put to the sword on Tyneside last month.