It comes after the Magpies sent out a message by storming to a 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes some of the world's biggest stars will be keen to head to Tyneside thanks to the atmosphere created by the Toon Army.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is facing up to the prospect of being forced to deal with his 'worst nightmare' after transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how last week's thumping of Paris Saint-Germain could have an impact on the future plans at St James' Park.

The Magpies celebrated their first Champions League home fixture in 20 years by securing a 4-1 win over the Ligue 1 title-holders thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar.

Newcastle latest news - Eddie Howe

Howe has conceded that a host of mistakes cost Newcastle in their bid to secure a fourth Premier League victory on the bounce, according to the Daily Mail, as a late Mohammed Kudus strike allowed West Ham United to rescue a point in the final domestic fixture ahead of the international break.

The 2-2 draw, which saw Alexander Isak take his goal tally for the season up to seven thanks to grabbing a brace, resulted in the Magpies being unable to build on their convincing triumph over PSG.

But Howe has revealed he hopes his side have 'a lot of special nights' to come as they look to extend their run in the Champions League beyond the group stage after battling into the continent's elite club competition thanks to finishing in the Premier League's top four last term.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that PSG, who included the likes of Kylian Mbappe in their starting line-up, were taken aback by the atmosphere and St James' Park could play a pivotal role as Newcastle seek more eye-catching results.

In his post-match press conference, Howe admitted he is keen for the victory to result in belief increasing within the dressing room that they can progress in the Champions League despite being in a group which also includes AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle United's best performers in the Champions League by average match rating Dan Burn 7.69 Kieran Trippier 7.43 Sean Longstaff 7.36 Nick Pope 7.26 Fabian Schar 7.18 All figures according to WhoScored

Newcastle will 'attract superstars' by replicating PSG atmosphere - Dean Jones

Jones believes some of the world's biggest names will be interested in joining Newcastle if the Toon Army continue making St James' Park a fortress by creating a unique atmosphere during Champions League encounters.

But the respected journalist understands that Howe is keen to retain a similar transfer policy to previous windows instead of spending lucrative sums on stars who could cause friction in the dressing room with their egos.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Nights like that are definitely going to help them sign massive players in the future, but it's kind of Eddie Howe's worst nightmare because he doesn't want any superstars coming in just yet. "Mbappe, playing in a game like that, would have been getting an understanding and a realisation of what Newcastle were actually building. If you think back to when Mbappe, for example, was being linked with Newcastle when they were first taken over, I'm sure it was all very much dismissed by him and he barely gave it a second thought. "But, suddenly, you're at St James' Park getting absolutely smashed by them, you're hearing the atmosphere and seeing what they might be building."

Will Mbappe join Newcastle next summer?

Mbappe is currently on a contract worth close to £1.2million-per-week at PSG, according to Capology, but there is uncertainty over where his long-term future lies thanks to his deal being due to expire at the end of the season.

The France international has already made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of extending his stay at the Parc des Princes, having told his current employers he was unwilling to trigger a one-year extension during the summer, which means that suitors are preparing to pounce.

Newcastle became the richest club in world football when the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund completed a £305million takeover in October 2021, meaning they are one of a few clubs who are in a position to offer Mbappe a lucrative contract which could meet his demands.

The winger would also fit the profile the Magpies' hierarchy are looking for in the transfer market as reputable reporter Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a superstar signing is wanted as they aim to take the Tyneside outfit to the next level.

But Newcastle will face stiff competition from Real Madrid if they enter the fray for Mbappe's signature as the La Liga heavyweights have set their sights on reaching a pre-contract agreement in January, which would allow him to head to the Bernabeu when his PSG deal expires.