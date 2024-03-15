Highlights Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe's future is hanging in the balance after struggling to match last season's achievements.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are sympathetic after the tactician has been forced to contend with an ongoing injury crisis.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that this weekend's FA Cup tie against Manchester City could be pivotal in Howe attempting to save his job.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has a '50/50' chance of still being at the St James' Park helm heading into next term, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that outgoing Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes has handed him 'another blow' ahead of a potentially season-defining FA Cup clash this weekend.

Although the Magpies were in Champions League action for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign thanks to finishing in the Premier League's top four, they crashed out of the competition before the turn of the year thanks to finishing bottom of a group which contained Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Newcastle have suffered as many defeats as the number of victories they have enjoyed in the top flight this term, with a 3-2 loss at Chelsea earlier this week being the latest setback, and Howe's final opportunity to end the Tyneside giants' lengthy trophy drought before next season will only stay alive if they overcome Manchester City on Saturday.

Howe Retaining Support of Public Investment Fund

Howe is in line to remain in the Newcastle hot-seat regardless of whether he achieves European qualification, according to the Telegraph, as he has retained the faith of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund after previously showing that he is capable of guiding the club into the Champions League.

The report suggests that the key decision-makers behind the scenes, which changed significantly when a £305million takeover was completed in October 2021, are confident that the former Bournemouth chief is still the right man to lead their long-term project and have sympathy for being forced to contend with an ongoing injury crisis.

But it has emerged that Newcastle will look to interview Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim if they have a change of heart in the summer, having grown concerned by recent results and performances, and statistics highlight that the Portuguese tactician has a better points-per-game ratio than Howe.

Eddie Howe's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Ruben Amorim in the Primeira Liga Eddie Howe Ruben Amorim Matches 283 146 Won 100 110 Drawn 66 22 Lost 117 14 Goals for 400 314 Goals against 449 115 Points-per-game 1.29 2.41 Statistics correct as of 14/03/2024

Newcastle are also showing interest in Julian Nagelsmann, who shares the same agency as central defender Fabian Schar and is due to vacate his Germany head coach role at the conclusion of Euro 2024, although the former Bayern Munich chief has not made a final decision on whether to return to club management.

But respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not come as a shock if the Public Investment Fund remain loyal to Howe as they are already going through a testing period behind the scenes thanks to Dan Ashworth seeking a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle United to 56 wins from his 114 matches at the helm, while they are six goals shy of reaching 200 under his tutelage

Newcastle put their sporting director on gardening leave after he made it clear to the hierarchy that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, following an approach from the Red Devils, but the Magpies are holding firm and demanding a hefty compensation fee.

Dean Jones - FA Cup Clash with Man City May Hold Key to Howe's Future

Jones believes that being eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage, when Newcastle travel to Manchester City this weekend, could be pivotal in deciding Howe's fate ahead of next season as he already has an uncertain future after overseeing an underwhelming campaign.

Although the reputable journalist is confident that the 46-year-old tactician put additional pressure on himself by qualifying for the Champions League last term, raising expectations, he feels that the Magpies chief has sustained another setback as he aims to keep his job as long-term ally Hughes has opted to head to Liverpool instead of replacing Ashworth in the sporting director role.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I would say it is 50/50 as to whether Howe is still in charge next season, and I do wonder how the season looks if they are knocked out of the FA Cup this weekend. "Newcastle seem to be going backwards, and part of that is because Howe is a victim of his own success last season. Newcastle probably overachieved, but being in the Champions League and challenging for trophies is where the club aim to be. "At the moment, they are not close to that and another blow for Howe is the fact that Richard Hughes - a close friend and ally of his in the past at Bournemouth - has opted to join Liverpool. "Having him at Newcastle could have been helpful towards continuing in the job next season. Let’s see if Newcastle trust him to carry on in charge because it is a pretty big decision they will have to make."

Newcastle Facing Fight to Keep Guimaraes on Tyneside

Manchester City are contemplating whether to meet Bruno Guimaraes' £100million release clause in the summer, according to FootballTransfers, after the reigning Premier League champions' boss Pep Guardiola has become a firm admirer of the Newcastle fans' favourite.

The report suggests that the Brazil international, who has been on Tyneside since the Magpies fought off competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to strike a £40million deal with Lyon in January 2022, has gained admiring glances from the Etihad Stadium due to his versatility and tenacity.

In a further blow for Newcastle in their hopes of retaining his services, GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Guimaraes' head could be turned if a suitor lodges a proposal which matches his ambition as failing to qualify for Europe would test his loyalty.

Manchester City are not the only outfit chasing the defensive midfielder as PSG are confident of being able to tempt him away from St James' Park after holding discussions with his advisors, while they are considering whether to trigger his release clause as they aim to steal a march on Real Madrid.

But Guimaraes' preference is to join Barcelona if he leaves Tyneside ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway, and Newcastle are willing to lower their demands for a nine-figure fee if the La Liga giants up the ante in their pursuit by heading to the negotiating table.

