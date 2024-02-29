Highlights Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has to demonstrate that he should remain at the helm as the Public Investment Fund prepare for the next stage of their project.

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has been linked with replacing the 46-year-old tactician in the St James' Park dugout ahead of next season.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Howe needs to prioritise overseeing an upturn in Premier League form as he bids to bag a European qualification place.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has to 'prove' he deserves to remain in the St James' Park hot-seat for the next phase of the Public Investment Fund's project, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the tactician could be sacked if Premier League results do not improve.

The Magpies entered a new era when a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover worth £305million was completed in October 2021, bringing Mike Ashley's 14-year reign to an end, and they appeared to be edging closer to breaking their lengthy trophy duck by reaching the Carabao Cup final and qualifying for the Champions League last season.

But the current campaign has not gone to plan for Howe, who was appointed as Newcastle's head coach a matter of weeks after the change of ownership was approved, as his charges have dropped to 10th in the Premier League and are 15 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Magpies targeting Amorim as they mull over whether to axe Howe

Newcastle will look to interview Sporting chief Ruben Amorim if they choose to replace Howe in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, after the hierarchy have become doubtful over whether the current man at the helm is capable of taking the club to the pinnacle of English and European football thanks to enduring a topsy-turvy campaign.

The report suggests that key figure Amanda Staveley is keen to stick with the former Bournemouth chief, who is on a contract worth £4million-per-year, but the board may be forced to take evasive action if results and performances fail to improve in the final months of the season.

Although respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Howe would ensure he remains in charge of Newcastle by leading them to FA Cup glory - and he moved a step closer to achieving that aim by overcoming Championship side Blackburn Rovers on penalties earlier this week - statistics highlight that he has a worse domestic record than Amorim this term.

Eddie Howe's Premier League record this season compared to Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record Eddie Howe Ruben Amorim Matches 26 22 Won 11 18 Drawn 4 2 Lost 11 2 Goals for 54 63 Goals against 45 22 Points-per-game 1.42 2.55 Statistics correct as of 28/02/2024

But Newcastle are not the only Premier League outfit setting their sights on Amorim as it is understood that Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the Portuguese tactician as they mull over whether to axe Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of their Carabao Cup final defeat last weekend.

Having beaten the west Londoners to silverware at Wembley, Liverpool have also earmarked the 39-year-old as an alternative option to first-choice candidate Xabi Alonso as they continue to make preparations for Jurgen Klopp's Anfield departure at the end of the season.

Amorim is planning to hold discussions with interested parties when the campaign reaches its climax, when he will make a final decision over the next move in his managerial career, meaning suitors have been given hope of potentially being able to tempt him away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting only suffered one defeat as Ruben Amorim led the Portuguese giants to the Primeira Liga title in the 2020/21 season, but they only scored two goals more than they have already managed this term

Dean Jones - Howe was expected to be stop-gap manager before glory days at Newcastle

Jones believes that Howe was not appointed with the expectation of becoming the manager to guide Newcastle to Premier League and Champions League titles, with his remit simply being to get them on the right path before being replaced by the Public Investment Fund.

The reputable journalist feels that the 46-year-old has to show that he is the right man to lead the Magpies forward by overseeing an upturn in form during the final months of the campaign and ensuring they finish in a European qualification spot if he does not want to risk being sacked.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I can definitely see comparisons between Eddie Howe’s situation and what's going on with David Moyes at West Ham. “I think we need to remember the reasons why Eddie Howe is the Newcastle manager, what his brief was and what was expected of him. He was appointed to give this team a platform to build on and be the guy that built them up towards the next level. “I'm not sure that Eddie Howe was ever going to be the guy that actually delivered the glory and the silverware to those fans that are craving it. “If he is going to be that guy, now is the time when he is going to have to start to prove it because Newcastle are out of Europe and they have slipped down the league table.”

Magpies in tussle to land Garner during summer window

Newcastle are battling it out with Tottenham Hotspur to sign James Garner in the summer, according to Football Insider, with the Everton midfielder being pinpointed as a target by both clubs as they are keen to add youthful reinforcements who have the potential to thrive in the Champions League.

The report suggests that the Magpies have been attracted by the 22-year-old's versatility, having featured in the middle of the park and on both wings over the course of his 32 appearances this season, and it has led to his current employers facing a battle to retain his services heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

It is understood that Everton will hold out for up to £25million as they are determined to make a significant profit on Garner, if they choose to cash in, but they would prefer to keep him on Merseyside and their hopes of fending off interest will improve if they maintain their top flight status.

In a major boost for Newcastle, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that fellow suitors Tottenham are more likely to up the ante in their pursuit of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher instead of forking out a sizeable fee for Garner, but a summer move to St James' Park is not a foregone conclusion at this stage.

