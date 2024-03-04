Highlights Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe surpassed the club's Saudi backers' expectations by leading them into the Champions League last season.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe surprised the Public Investment Fund by beating their aim of securing Champions League action 'within three to five years', but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the St James' Park hierarchy have been scouring the market for a replacement in the dugout.

Although the Magpies ended a 20-year wait to return to Europe's elite club competition as they bagged a place in the Premier League's top four last season, their hopes of reaching the knockout stages were left in tatters as they finished below Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in a challenging Group F.

Having suffered an early exit from the Champions League, Newcastle have also found themselves 15 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa in the top flight, leading to speculation over whether the Public Investment Fund - who led a £305million takeover in October 2021 - could sack Howe.

Amorim in Magpies' sights as potential Howe replacement

Newcastle will set their sights on interviewing Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim if they opt to make a managerial change in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, after the Public Investment Fund have become doubtful over whether Howe is capable of taking the Tyneside giants to the pinnacle of English and European football thanks to enduring an underwhelming campaign.

The report suggests that the Magpies are keen to back the former Bournemouth chief, who moved into the St James' Park hot-seat a matter of weeks after the change of ownership was approved, but the board may be forced to wield the axe if results and performances fail to improve in the final months of the season.

Amorim is planning to hold discussions with interested parties at the end of the campaign, when he will make a final decision over the next move in his managerial career, and statistics highlight that he has a considerably better points-per-game ratio in the Primeira Liga than Howe boasts in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record in the Primeira Liga compared to Eddie Howe's Premier League figures Ruben Amorim Eddie Howe Matches 145 282 Won 109 100 Drawn 22 66 Lost 14 116 Goals for 311 398 Goals against 115 446 Points-per-game 2.41 1.30 Statistics correct as of 04/03/2024

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Howe needs to prove he deserves the opportunity to oversee the next phase of Newcastle's project after falling adrift of the Champions League qualification places, but his initial remit was to give the Magpies a platform to build on when he was handed the managerial reins as the club's Saudi Arabian backers were not confident that he was capable of guiding them to silverware.

But the Tynesiders are not the only Premier League outfit interested in opening talks with Amorim as it is understood that Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the Portuguese tactician, as they are considering whether to axe Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of their Carabao Cup final defeat last month.

Liverpool have also pinpointed the 39-year-old as an alternative option to first-choice candidate Xabi Alonso, who is currently in charge of Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, as they continue to make preparations for Jurgen Klopp's Anfield departure at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend was the 100th Premier League victory of Eddie Howe's managerial career

Ben Jacobs - Howe has been forced to contend with difficult situations this season

Jacobs believes that speculation over Howe's future is unfair, despite being set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League and at serious risk of being unable to book a place in any continental competitions for next season, as he has been the victim of his own success after leading Newcastle into Europe's leading club tournament.

The reputable journalist understands that the 46-year-old surpassed the Magpies' Saudi Arabian backers' expectations thanks to a strong 2022/23 campaign, despite taking over a squad low on confidence and fighting against the drop into the Championship, and it has resulted in the Public Investment Fund refraining from pinpointing an ideal successor.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's a bit disrespectful, at this point, to be talking about Howe replacements. I know it has been a difficult season for Newcastle, but there have been some mitigating circumstances. “We mustn't forget that Howe not only did a phenomenal job last season, in qualifying for the Champions League, but I think it's fair to say he had Newcastle punching above their weight. “My understanding is that PIF wanted Champions League football within three to five years, but Howe got it a lot quicker. He went from fighting relegation to qualifying for the Champions League.”

Newcastle handed potential boost in Ramsey pursuit

Newcastle could succeed in landing Jacob Ramsey if they reignite their interest when the transfer window reopens in the summer as, according to MailOnline, Aston Villa may be forced to cash in as they bid to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The report suggests that the Villans are braced for offers in the coming months as suitors have discovered a potential opportunity to pounce for the central midfielder, who has made 21 appearances this season, due to being aware that the high-flyers would make pure profit if they sell the academy graduate.

It is understood that Newcastle made an approach for Ramsey before the winter's February 1 deadline, while domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are also among the clubs to have made their admiration clear as they considered testing Villa's resolve.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a proposal worth more than £50million would be considered by the Midlands outfit despite their determination to keep him on board due to being valued highly behind the scenes, while there are likely to be offers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

But Newcastle are still facing an uphill battle in their attempts to secure Ramsey's services as his £70,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, putting Villa in a strong negotiating position ahead of interested parties heading to the negotiating table.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt