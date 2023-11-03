Highlights Newcastle United pipped Chelsea to the signing of Tino Livramento by striking a deal with Southampton during the summer transfer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs was blown away by how the England under-21 international performed in the Magpies' Carabao Cup win over Manchester United earlier this week.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted that Livramento has given him a selection headache ahead of facing Arsenal on Saturday.

Newcastle United star Tino Livramento has 'the potential to be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how he could fit into the future plans at St James' Park.

The right-back was among the acquisitions as Magpies boss Eddie Howe was allowed to spend more than £130million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Although Livramento has been forced to bide his time due to captain Kieran Trippier being Newcastle's first-choice option in the position since his £12million switch from Atletico Madrid close to two years ago, he made a telling impact during the midweek Carabao Cup win over Manchester United.

Livramento snubbed Premier League rivals in favour of Newcastle

Newcastle snapped up Livramento after agreeing an initial £32million fee with Southampton, according to Sky Sports, with the Tyneside giants beating Premier League rivals Chelsea to his signature as they prepared for the return of Champions League action to St James' Park.

It is understood that the 20-year-old made it clear that his preference was to link up with the Magpies despite his former employers showing interest in resigning him during the early stages of Mauricio Pochettino's Stamford Bridge reign.

That came as a major boost in Newcastle's pursuit, particularly as Chelsea had a buyback option which would have put them in pole position after it was negotiated into the £5million deal which took Livramento to Southampton two years ago.

Although the seven-cap England under-21 international has been restricted to just 225 minutes of action since the Magpies pounced on Saints' relegation to the Championship, he showed what he is capable of as Howe's charges put Manchester United to the sword in the Carabao Cup fourth round earlier this week.

Newcastle United's top performers in the Carabao Cup this season by average match ratings Tino Livramento 8.03 Joelinton 8.02 Joe Willock 7.62 Alexander Isak 7.58 Emil Krafth 7.32 All statistics according to WhoScored

Livramento was handed an 8/10 match rating by 90min after he sliced Manchester United open with a driving run which then resulted in him grabbing an assist as Miguel Almiron put Newcastle in front, while Alejandro Garnacho struggled to create any openings at Old Trafford.

Howe has admitted that the summer arrival's performance in the comfortable victory has given him a selection dilemma ahead of Arsenal heading to St James' Park for a Premier League clash this weekend.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Livramento and Trippier could both be included in the starting line-up, with one shifting over to left-back, if he continues to perform how he has in the Carabao Cup.

Jacobs was impressed with how Livramento took advantage of his opportunity to lay down a marker by turning on the style against Manchester United, helping Newcastle to reach the final eight of the Carabao Cup a matter of months after they were beaten by the same opponents in the final.

The reputable reporter feels the Chelsea academy graduate has the potential to become one of the Premier League's leading full-backs, while his versatility is another trait Howe can take advantage of.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle will be delighted with their depth. There were loads of good stories in that victory over Manchester United. "Tino Livramento was outstanding. The driving run for the Miguel Almiron goal was brilliant, and he has got the potential to be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. "Playing on that right-hand side, he is cover for Kieran Trippier and, technically, he can play on the left. Then on the left side, you've got Lewis Hall, who scored his first Newcastle goal, and it was a very well-taken finish. "There is depth at left-back. While Newcastle have got Dan Burn, they've also got Livramento, Trippier, Matt Targett and Hall."

Newcastle eyeing move for £35m star

Newcastle have set their sights on landing Al-Ahli attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga during the January transfer window, according to Spanish sources, as Howe continues to assess his options after Sandro Tonali has been ruled out of action until the early stages of next season due to breaching betting regulations.

The report suggests the Magpies have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old, who found the back of the net 11 times before leaving Celta Vigo ahead of the summer deadline, and they could be aided in their pursuit thanks to his current employers also being owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

But joining Newcastle would bring the curtain down on his Al-Ahli career in quickfire fashion as Veiga only joined the Saudi Pro League big-spenders in a deal worth close to £35million in August, and he has had little chance to make an impact in his new surroundings.

The Spaniard was blasted by Toni Kroos when he swapped Celta Vigo for the riches on offer in the Middle East, with the Real Madrid midfielder branding his decision 'embarrassing'.