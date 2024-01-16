Highlights Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could be in danger of losing his job as the Public Investment Fund are known to be admirers of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician is available after being sacked by Serie A side Roma following an underwhelming run of results.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Mourinho's axing could not have come at a worse time for Newcastle chief Howe.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is being forced to contend with a 'nightmare' situation after Roma axed Jose Mourinho, and respected journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a change in the dugout could be in the offing at St James' Park.

The 60-year-old is on the lookout for a fresh challenge after being sacked by Roma on Tuesday, having seen the Serie A side drop to ninth in the standings following a downturn in results, and they have moved quickly to appoint ex-midfielder Daniele De Rossi as his successor.

Mourinho's availability has led to speculation over whether the Public Investment Fund, who led a £305million takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, could make their move and brutally decide to sack current chief Howe.

PIF are big fans of Mourinho

Newcastle's Saudi Arabian backers are admirers of Mourinho, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and the Public Investment Fund are fascinated by the idea of naming him as Howe's replacement ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

The report suggests that the Magpies had been mulling over whether to pounce for the Portuguese tactician, who boasts three Premier League titles and two Champions League winners medals among his collection, after internal discussions over a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico had reached an impasse as he was seeking a two-year deal instead of a 12-month extension.

Although Mourinho has been axed by Roma, where he registered 68 wins over the course of 138 matches at the helm, he boasts a formidable record in the English top flight thanks to enjoying spells in charge of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho's managerial record in the Premier League Matches 362 Won 217 Drawn 84 Lost 61 Goals for 625 Goals against 303 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 16/1/2024

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the opportunity to head into the St James' Park dugout could tug at the ex-Real Madrid chief's heartstrings due to Newcastle being the club his former mentor Sir Bobby Robson held dear to his heart.

While Mourinho attempted to rubbish claims that he could become the Magpies' next manager by publicly insisting that he was keen to remain at the Roma helm, ahead of holding discussions with the Serie A side's owners, he is now on the market.

Having been eliminated from the Champions League during the group stage and endured a festive period to forget thanks to a string of underwhelming results, there have been claims that Howe is in danger of being dismissed by the Newcastle hierarchy, and that will lead to intense speculation over Mourinho potentially heading to Tyneside.

Dean Jones - Howe left in woeful position following Mourinho sacking

Jones believes Mourinho's sacking could not have come at a worse time for Howe as it has coincided with Newcastle struggling for results, leading to uncertainty over whether his position in the St James' Park hot-seat is under serious threat.

The reputable journalist feels the Magpies' next fixture - an FA Cup fourth round tie against domestic rivals Fulham on January 27 - could be pivotal as being knocked out of the competition may result in the Public Investment Fund offering Mourinho a route back into the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is a bit of a nightmare for Eddie Howe with this happening right now. He has been in a really difficult spell at Newcastle over the past 10 games. "More than that, his next game is an FA Cup match at Fulham. Generally, I think he will be expected to go and win that game. If Newcastle were to lose that - and the possibility of a trophy is gone - I think that we will be looking towards question marks over how long Eddie Howe stays at the club. "I think Newcastle fans are pretty firm in their backing for Eddie Howe. They love him for everything that he has done in getting them to this point and carrying out the project in the way he has."

PSG considering Guimaraes move

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are mulling over whether to swoop in for Bruno Guimaraes by taking advantage of the £100million release clause written into his contract, according to talkSPORT, which would leave Newcastle powerless.

The report suggests the French giants have noticed a potential window of opportunity to pounce for the Brazil international, who has been at St James' Park since completing a £40million switch from Lyon two years ago, as they have been made aware of the Magpies being fearful of breaching financial regulations.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Guimaraes may be sold to comply with the Premier League's spending rules, leading to question marks over whether there could be a big-name departure ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Related Newcastle have Dominic Solanke 'on list of potential summer targets' Newcastle United have set their sights on winning the race for Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke in the summer

But it is understood that the Magpies are intending to fend off any January offers for the midfielder - as long as they fall short of his release clause - while Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also among his admirers.

Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Guimaraes penning a new five-year contract in October, and Howe will be desperate to retain his services after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival.