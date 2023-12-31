Highlights Newcastle United's owners are admirers of Jose Mourinho and are keeping tabs on his situation as he prepares to enter the final six months of his Roma contract.

The Portuguese tactician is at loggerheads with the Italian side's hierarchy as they are not wanting to meet his demands over fresh terms.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Mourinho would be tempted to replace Eddie Howe at St James' Park.

Newcastle United could lure Jose Mourinho into the St James' Park dugout as he would be 'tempted' by the prospect of succeeding Eddie Howe, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Roma boss may have his head turned by the Public Investment Fund.

It has been a topsy-turvy first half of the season for the Magpies, which has seen Sandro Tonali banned until the early stages of next term due to breaching betting guidelines and the Tyneside giants being eliminated from the Champions League during the group stage.

Newcastle's premature exit from Europe's elite club competition came despite Howe being allowed to spend more than £130million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and a heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day led to speculation over his future intensifying.

Mourinho eyed by Public Investment Fund

Newcastle owners PIF are admirers of Mourinho, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and they could look to pounce while there is uncertainty over whether he will pen a fresh contract to remain in charge of Roma.

The report suggests the Portuguese tactician, who has won the Champions League on two occasions during a glittering managerial career, has not held discussions over a new deal and is seeking a two-year agreement despite the hierarchy only wanting to extend his reign by an additional 12 months.

Mourinho already has bags of Premier League experience - having enjoyed spells in charge of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - and he is preparing to enter the final six months of his £8.8million-per-year contract.

Jose Mourinho's managerial record in the Premier League Matches 362 Won 217 Drawn 84 Lost 61 Goals for 625 Goals against 303 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/12/2023

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the opportunity to manage Newcastle could tug at the 60-year-old's heartstrings due to them being the club his former mentor Sir Bobby Robson held dear to his heart, highlighting that PIF may succeed in a potential pursuit.

But Mourinho has attempted to rubbish claims that he could become the Magpies' next manager by publicly insisting that he is keen to remain in his current surroundings ahead of holding discussions with the Roma owners over how they can circumnavigate financial limitations.

It is understood that Howe is in a precarious position ahead of Newcastle's trip to title-chasing Liverpool on New Year's Day, having seen his side fall behind in the race to bag a place in next season's Champions League.

Jones believes Newcastle are the only club who could lure Mourinho back to the Premier League thanks to the money on offer due to PIF completing a £305million takeover in October 2021, along with their ambition and fanbase.

The respected journalist feels the Magpies' hierarchy will be seeking a big-name manager who is capable of securing silverware when they opt to dispense with Howe's services after a memorable spell at the St James' Park helm.

When asked about the Newcastle links to Mourinho, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that there will definitely be an allure that would have him tempted. I don't really think Mourinho heading back to the Premier League is something I'd ever given a high chance of happening again, but it's probably the one place I could see it happening. "As a club, they're going to seek that magic and person that can make something happen out of nothing. For Mourinho, obviously, there is something special about Newcastle. They have got a huge stadium in the middle of the city and it is a football-crazy place."

Magpies given green light for Phillips swoop

Newcastle have been boosted in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips as Manchester City will not block a January switch to St James' Park, according to talkSPORT, and the reigning Premier League champions are inviting offers.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who still has more than four-and-a-half years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, could be set to remain on home soil despite Serie A side Juventus opening discussions with his current employers over a switch.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips could be an ideal option for Newcastle as they look to fill the void left by Tonali thanks to his ban, with a temporary move also being suitable as he attempts to rubber-stamp his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Related Newcastle now 'braced' for Man Utd offer for Dan Ashworth Newcastle United are expecting Premier League rivals Manchester United to test their resolve over sporting director Dan Ashworth

It is understood that the Magpies are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of the 28-year-old and are confident of tying up a loan deal during the early stages of next month after being pinpointed as a priority target by Howe.

Phillips' difficulties in securing regular game time under Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola's tutelage have resulted in widespread interest, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund also lodging enquiries over his availability before the winter window opens for business.