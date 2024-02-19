Highlights Newcastle United are assessing potential candidates in England and abroad as they look to appoint a new sporting director.

Michael Edwards and Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes are expected to be on the shortlist of possible Dan Ashworth successors.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that the Public Investment Fund's decision could have an impact on boss Eddie Howe's future in the Newcastle dugout.

Newcastle United are 'very open-minded' after beginning their search for a new sporting director, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the appointment could have an impact on head coach Eddie Howe's long-term future in the St James' Park hot-seat.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who ended Mike Ashley's reign by leading a £305million takeover of the Magpies in October 2021, have been forced into action and will be keen to identify a new recruitment chief ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after asking Newcastle to sanction his departure and allow him to become Manchester United's sporting director following the Red Devils' decision to identify him as their top target as they enter a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in charge of football operations.

Edwards and Hughes emerge as potential successors to Ashworth

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is likely to be on Newcastle's shortlist of potential replacements for Ashworth, according to the Daily Mail, and he has returned to the sports industry since leaving Anfield in June 2022 by launching an advisory firm.

The report suggests that Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes - who made 114 Premier League appearances during a spell with Portsmouth during his playing career - could also be considered by the Public Investment Fund as he has previously worked with Magpies boss Howe at the Vitality Stadium, and they formed a strong bond.

There is uncertainty over Ashworth's immediate future as Newcastle are demanding a £20million compensation fee from Manchester United if they want to end his period of gardening leave ahead of schedule and secure his arrival at Old Trafford before 2026.

Related Every Dan Ashworth signing during time at Brighton & Newcastle (Ranked) Considering how impressive the sporting director's transfer record has been over the years, it's no wonder Manchester United want him

But the Red Devils are not prepared to meet the Magpies' expectations and will endeavour to negotiate a significantly lower figure, having opted against making a formal approach at this stage, and their hand is strengthened as the 52-year-old's current employers are obliged to continue paying his full salary.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will not stand in Ashworth's way if Manchester United fork out a lucrative compensation fee which matches the Tyneside giants' demands, while they are eager for the situation to be resolved quickly ahead of making plans for the summer transfer window.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as Ratcliffe aims to stamp his authority.

Dean Jones - PIF's sporting director decision could have an impact on Howe's future

Jones believes that the Newcastle fanbase will get a clearer idea over whether Howe has a long-term future in charge when the Public Investment Fund identify a successor to Ashworth as fresh impetus in the recruitment department could have a knock-on effect behind the scenes.

The respected reporter understands that the Magpies' hierarchy are searching far and wide for a new sporting director, with them refusing to limit their search to England, and they are not prepared to rush into making a decision as they are aware that a poor appointment could hamper their chances of becoming Champions League regulars.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are going to have to be very careful. I think it will be interesting to see who ends up replacing Dan Ashworth because it will give us a good idea of what Eddie Howe's future looks like. "There are a few people that will be in the mix for that role and I think, at the moment, it is still up in the air. They are going to be looking at candidates from within England. "I'm told that they will also look at figures abroad and be very open-minded about the search because it's such an important decision. "It will have a knock-on effect as to what the future holds for Eddie Howe at Newcastle."

Newcastle among frontrunners to sign Smith Rowe

Newcastle are among the sides at the front of the queue to land Emile Smith Rowe, according to Football Insider, and they could launch an approach if Premier League rivals Arsenal make their academy graduate available during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the Gunners are considering cashing in on the creative midfielder after he has been limited to just two Premier League starts this season, giving the Magpies hope of striking an agreement, but they are facing stiff competition from long-term admirers Aston Villa.

Although reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands outfit have a genuine interest in luring Smith Rowe away from his boyhood club, statistics highlight that he would make Newcastle even more of an attacking force from the middle of the park.

Emile Smith Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes over the course of their Premier League careers Emile Smith Rowe Sean Longstaff Bruno Guimaraes Goals 0.28 0.08 0.18 Expected goals 0.21 0.11 0.13 Shots 1.50 1.19 1.22 Shots on target 0.75 0.33 0.44 Assists 0.21 0.09 0.15 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/2/2024

It is understood that the Gunners rejected the opportunity to send the 23-year-old out on loan to West Ham United during the winter window, after the Hammers upped the ante in their pursuit, as they had no intention of approving his temporary exit and he has been determined to fight his way back into the starting line-up instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Arsenal were in a strong negotiating position when the east Londoners came calling as Smith Rowe's £40,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, but Newcastle are preparing to swoop in if his current employers' stance changes in the coming months.