Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is in a 'very worrying' situation after journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on how an investigation into his betting history is being viewed at St James' Park.

The Italy international is in danger of his Magpies career falling off the rails before it had even begun in earnest, having sealed a £55million switch from Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, whose side have recovered after losing three of their opening four matches of the Premier League season, is facing up to the prospect of being unable to call upon Tonali for an extensive period.

Tonali facing lengthy ban amid addiction

Tonali could receive a ban of up to 12 months, according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, after admitting he placed bets on football when being interrogated by prosecutors in his homeland.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder may face longer on the sidelines than Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli, who was suspended for seven months by the Italian football federation for breaching rules, if it emerges that he gambled on former club AC Milan as that would constitute an act of sporting misconduct under the country's Sports Justice Code.

Tonali's agent, Giuseppe Riso, has confirmed the summer signing is battling against a gambling addiction and cooperating with the authorities after arriving at the Turin prosecutor's office on Tuesday, having trained with his Newcastle teammates just 24 hours earlier.

Although the 23-year-old is available to feature in the Magpies' Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, having not been handed a suspension at this stage, his current employers are concerned about the possibility of being unable to call upon his services for a prolonged period.

The development comes after Tonali had made a bright start to his Newcastle career, scoring in the opening minutes of his debut and going on to make 10 appearances in all competitions.

While respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Brescia talisman could benefit from a period out of the starting line-up as he continues to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, it was not expected that a betting probe would be the reason for his potential lack of involvement in the weeks to come.

Sandro Tonali's club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards AC Milan 130 7 13 25 1 Brescia 89 6 16 24 0 Newcastle United 10 1 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones understands that Tonali is facing serious repercussions for his actions and, as a result, fears his mental health could be impacted if he is handed a long-term ban which hinders his hopes of making a telling impact at Newcastle.

The reputable journalist feels a suspension would also backfire on the Magpies as it means bringing the £120,000-per-week earner to Tyneside was a costly mistake.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think the Tonali situation is very worrying for Newcastle because this isn't just about the specific investigation. It's about his mentality as a whole right now, and how that might have been affected by the emergence of these personal details in his life around gambling and, secondly, the implications that could come as a result of that and him being banned. "This is pretty serious. This is a player that Newcastle spent a lot of money on and had high hopes for transforming their team. Ultimately, it's £55million down the drain if this goes the way it could go."

Tonali among Newcastle's biggest transfer mistakes of all-time

Tonali became one of Newcastle's highest earners when he sealed a move to St James' Park, according to Capology, with Bruno Guimaraes being the only teammate to be on a more lucrative contract.

The decision to hand him a deal with hefty wages is likely to come back to bite the Magpies, particularly after he has been ranked by WhoScored as their 12th best performer since the Premier League campaign got underway, and he will rank among the biggest errors the Tyneside giants have made in the transfer market.

Newcastle have been guilty of making some questionable decisions when it has come to bringing in fresh faces in the past, with the £12million acquisition of Remy Cabella from French outfit Montpellier sticking out in many supporters' minds.

The attacking midfielder, who is now on Lille's books, was only able to find the back of the net once in 34 appearances before bringing the curtain down on his Magpies career.

But Tonali will surpass Cabella as Newcastle's most costly deal due to the transfer fee paid and his salary, which is likely to lead to Howe needing to source further reinforcements when the window reopens for business at the turn of the year despite spending more than £100million in the summer.