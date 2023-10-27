Highlights Newcastle United defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali has reached a new low in his career after being found guilty of breaching betting regulations.

The Magpies are looking into whether they can slash the Italy international's wages while he is forced to remain on the sidelines.

Tonali's gambling addiction has come to the surface a matter of months after his big-money switch to St James' Park.

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali's lawyers 'accepted a ban for 10 months' after the Magpies suffered a Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT some of the terms included in the St James' Park defensive midfielder's suspension.

Although Tonali is in line to feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, it could be his final outing for an extensive period as he has been banned until next August after his suspension for breaching betting regulations was confirmed on Thursday.

It comes as a major blow for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the Italy international only sealed a £55million switch from Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer.

Newcastle looking into slashing Tonali's pay package

Newcastle are exploring the possibility of reducing Tonali's wages in the aftermath of his 10-month ban as, according to the Telegraph, the Premier League outfit have already begun holding internal discussions with lawyers.

The report suggests the Magpies are assessing their rights after handing the summer arrival a £120,000-per-week contract, which has resulted in him being among the club's highest earners, but it is increasingly unlikely that they could sue AC Milan for failing to declare his gambling issues.

Newcastle United's highest earners Bruno Guimaraes £160,000-per-week Sandro Tonali £120,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

It is understood that Newcastle initially looked into filing a lawsuit against Tonali's former employers and are eager to stop paying his salary, with agent Giuseppe Riso confirming his client is battling against a gambling addiction and cooperated with the authorities ahead of being handed a suspension for his actions.

The 23-year-old's punishment for failing to follow betting rules was confirmed after he was interrogated by the Turin prosecutor's office for almost three hours last week, when he admitted to placing bets on football matches, including fixtures involving AC Milan when he was on the Rossoneri's books.

Tonali will have to make a minimum of 16 trips back to Italy to talk to players at assorted levels of football about the dangers of betting, in addition to visiting addiction clinics, as he has also been ordered to spend eight months on a rehabilitation programme.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Howe will look to recover from the loss of the former Brescia man for the remainder of the campaign and early weeks of next season by revisiting his summer shortlist of targets ahead of the January window opening for business.

Jacobs understands that Tonali will still be allowed to train with his Newcastle teammates throughout his ban, which will give him the opportunity to maintain his fitness ahead of eventually returning to contention for Premier League action.

The respected journalist is aware that, under the terms of the Italian's suspension, he will be given help in an attempt to overcome his gambling addiction.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Newcastle haven't pinpointed a replacement for Sandro Tonali because it has all happened so quickly. The club were only really aware of the details a few weeks ago, and it's only in the last few days that a deal was agreed. "Sources indicate that, because of the Champions League getting out of the way earlier this week, Tonali's lawyers accepted a ban for 10 months. "Crucially, the ban will allow Tonali to train with Newcastle, which is different to the Ivan Toney suspension at Brentford. Tonali will get help too, in terms of rehabilitation for his gambling addiction, which is the most important thing in all of this. "It means that when he does return, he will be integrated back into the Newcastle squad, he'll be hungrier than ever and he'll learn from this."

£47m star earmarked as Tonali replacement

Newcastle have set their sights on luring former Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Ruben Neves back to the Premier League as they look to fill the void left by Tonali, according to The Sun, with Howe stepping up his January plans following confirmation of the ban.

The report suggests the Magpies are exploring a loan move for the Portugal international, who already has 177 English top flight appearances to his name thanks to a lengthy spell at Molineux, and they could benefit from Al-Hilal also being owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle's interest comes only a matter of months after Neves became the latest Premier League star to take advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East by sealing a £47million switch to Al-Hilal.

But the 26-year-old is not the Magpies' only target as it is understood that Howe will consider reviving his interest in Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, who is open to leaving the reigning Premier League champions as he seeks more regular game time ahead of Euro 2024.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Everton midfield enforcer Amadou Onana and Joao Palhinha, of Fulham, are also on Newcastle's radar as they assess their options ahead of potentially pouncing at the turn of the year.