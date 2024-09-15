Sandro Tonali has been named on the bench for Sunday’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Eddie Howe’s side will hope to push themselves up into the top four of the standings with a victory at Molineux. They are yet to lose a league fixture so far this season, winning two and drawing one so far.

The Magpies will hope to improve on last term’s seventh-placed finish as they missed out on European football altogether due to Manchester United’s FA Cup win. A return to the top four this season would see them back in Champions League action in 2025/26.

Tonali’s wait for a start goes on

Eddie Howe has named his team to face Wolves

The big team news at Molineux is that Newcastle midfielder Tonali, who headed to Tyneside in a £55million switch from AC Milan in July 2023, has been named on the bench for the clash against Wolves. The 24-year-old was handed a 10-month ban from competitive football in October last year following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation.

The sanction included an 18-month ban in total, with eight of those reduced as the player would be required to participate in a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy. Tonali was available for selection again from August 27 this year.

He has since started a fourth round Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, while he came on as a substitute in their league win against Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break. However, his wait for a start rumbles on as he was named among the substitutes for Sunday’s clash.

It’s better news for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, however, as the Brazilian starts and will wear the captain’s armband. There had been concerns over the 26-year-old’s fitness after he was substituted at half time in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.