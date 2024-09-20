Newcastle United star William Osula could be set to profit from there being doubts over Alexander Isak's availability for the clash with Fulham as head coach Eddie Howe is seriously considering handing the summer recruit his debut for the St James' Park giants, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules resulted in the Magpies being forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined fee of £65million during the transfer window, sporting director Paul Mitchell was still able to oversee incomings.

Osula was among those to head to Tyneside ahead of last month's deadline, having made 21 top flight appearances for Sheffield United last season, and he has been waiting patiently for an opportunity to make his mark in his new surroundings thanks to the likes of Isak standing in his way of a starting berth.

Osula Preparing for Magpies Bow from Bench

Striker poised to secure game time as substitute this weekend

Osula's hopes of being handed his first involvement in a Newcastle shirt have increased as there remain doubts over Isak making a full recovery in time for the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, according to GMS sources, and he has been impressing Howe with his application in training sessions.

The Magpies forked out £15million in order to land the striker from Sheffield United in the aftermath of the Blades' relegation to the Championship, but he has been an unused substitute for all four Premier League clashes and the Carabao Cup second round encounter with Nottingham Forest last month.

Although Isak's potential unavailability is still not expected to result in Osula being thrown into the starting line-up against Fulham, GMS sources have been informed that Osula is on course to make his Newcastle debut from the bench due to fellow marksman Callum Wilson also being out of action.

William Osula's statistical averages per 90 minutes across his career compared to Alexander Isak William Osula Alexander Isak Shots 2.58 2.59 Aerial duels won 2.48 1.21 Ball recoveries 1.98 1.97 Shot-creating actions 1.68 2.57 Shots on target 1.13 1.41 Goals 0.13 0.59 Statistics correct as of 20/09/2024

The 10-cap Denmark under-21 international has been desperate to make an impact since sealing his move to Tyneside by penning a £20,000-per-week contract which ties him down to the Magpies until the summer of 2029, and he has refused to allow his lack of game time to have an impact on his attitude behind the scenes.

Howe is pleased with how Osula has adjusted to his new surroundings and progressed in training, GMS sources have learned, resulting in the former Bournemouth chief being willing to call on him if the opportunity arises when Newcastle go in search of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Osula made one appearance against Newcastle United before joining in the summer, which came in a 5-1 thrashing of Sheffield United last term

Gordon Set for Central Role Amid Isak Doubts

Barnes ready to come into starting line-up on left flank

GMS sources have been told that Howe is set to deploy Anthony Gordon in a central role and bring Harvey Barnes back into the starting line-up on the left flank, having come off the bench to grab the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, if Isak is ruled out of the Premier League encounter with Fulham.

The tactician has confirmed that he will make a final decision on the Sweden international on Friday, having suffered eye and foot injuries in the first half of the clash at Molineux, but it is increasingly likely that at least one change will be made to the Magpies' starting line-up this weekend.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle are not close to reaching an agreement with Isak over an improved contract, as they look to keep him out of Arsenal's clutches amid their ongoing interest, Howe is desperate to have him among his options for the journey to west London.

