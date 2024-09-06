Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal are preparing to battle it out for the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after the trio of Premier League rivals have set their sights on raiding Brentford when putting early plans in place to bolster their respective squads in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Magpies head coach Eddie Howe and Gunners chief Mikel Arteta oversaw numerous incomings and outgoings during the summer transfer window, new Reds boss Arne Slot only has one fresh face to call upon thanks to wrapping up a £12.5million deal for Federico Chiesa a matter of days before the deadline.

Brentford are still reeling after seeing leading marksman Ivan Toney head through the exit door, with the England international embarking on a fresh challenge in the Saudi Pro League due to completing a £40million switch to Al-Ahli, but they are in serious danger of having another key man plucked away in less than 12 months' time.

Trio Set Sights on Landing Mbeumo Next Year

Brentford forward gaining interest due to versatility and prolific form

Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal have wasted no time in pinpointing Mbeumo as a target for 2025, according to GMS sources, with his versatility across the frontline and prolific form in the Premier League being key reasons for the trio seriously considering whether to test Brentford's resolve.

The wide forward has been admired by the Magpies, Reds and Gunners for a number of months, leading to his current employers slapping a £50million price tag on him before the summer transfer window opened for business, but he has remained at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Mbeumo's record over the past two years in the English top flight has resulted in him becoming a leading name that is being talked about within recruitment teams - including Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal - as they continue searching for ways to improve their squads further down the line.

Bryan Mbeumo's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 3 0 2 0 2023/24 25 9 6 2 0 2022/23 38 9 8 5 0 2021/22 35 4 7 4 0 Statistics correct as of 06/09/2024

The 25-year-old is also seen as being at an ideal stage of his career as there is still time for him to make improvements to his game and he will hold resale value, while there is an awareness among interested parties that he will enter the final 12 months of his £45,000-per-week contract next summer.

Mbeumo's versatility and willingness to be deployed in various roles also gives him the edge over other players currently on the radar of Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal, GMS sources have learned, meaning that Brentford are at risk of another attacking threat heading through the exit door in the not-too-distant future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has registered six shots over the course of his first three appearances of the Premier League campaign, which is only bettered by Yoane Wissa among his Brentford teammates

Bees Were Prepared to Block Mbeumo Switch

Cameroon international was not for sale as Toney prepared to exit

Brentford were surprised that there was not more serious interest in Mbeumo from the Premier League's big-hitters during the summer transfer window, but GMS sources have been told that the west Londoners would have priced him out of a move in any event as they refused to entertain the possibility of losing him and Toney at the same time.

The Cameroon international has made a productive start to the campaign, grabbing three goals in as many outings, and Bees boss Thomas Frank was aware that he would be left worryingly short of firepower if he sanctioned the departures of his two biggest goal threats before last week's deadline.

But the Danish tactician could have a serious fight on his hands as he aims to keep Mbeumo in his current surroundings next year, as GMS sources understand that top clubs are starting to take the Brentford No.19 seriously as a transfer target thanks to his prolific form in front of goal.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League