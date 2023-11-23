Highlights Newcastle United's midfield has been severely affected by injuries and suspensions, leaving Eddie Howe short of options in the middle of the park at St. James' Park.

Sandro Tonali's ten month ban, coupled with a one-match suspension for Bruno Guimaraes and an injury to Elliot Andersen leaves the Magpies scraping the barrel in terms of their squad depth.

The Tyneside outfit had considered a move for Al Hilal star Ruben Neves but could turn their attentions to Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and another Premier League midfielder in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Newcastle United could look to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after rumours of Ruben Neves’ acquisition at St. James’ Park were quashed, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers alternative transfer targets for the club.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies squad have been depleted in the midfield department through suspensions and injuries, with the Tyneside outfit short on options in the middle of the park.

Newcastle could look towards the 2024 winter transfer window to strengthen their squad and acquire more bodies. Howe hopes that PIF will support him in the new year, regardless of the side’s ability to qualify for the Champions League's knockout stages.

Newcastle’s luck with injuries and suspensions

Howe will be rueing his luck following the injury and suspension crisis that has swept through the club across the 2023/24 season. On 26th October 2023, it was confirmed that £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali would be banned from competitive football activity for ten months after breaching FIFA’s rules on betting.

The Italy international is free to train with the Magpies and play in friendly matches but will not appear in a Premier League match until August 2024. Tonali must also attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give talks as agreed with Italian authorities.

Meanwhile, Elliot Anderson has suffered a stress fracture in his lower back area and is fighting to return to match fitness before the end of 2023. Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for one match and, therefore, unavailable to face Chelsea in Newcastle’s next fixture on 25th November. He has accumulated five domestic yellow cards.

Fabian Schar is struggling with a thigh injury, and Matt Targett, who played in midfield against Manchester United in the Toon’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win earlier in November, is ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered just two minutes into that fixture. Lewis Hall can also not feature because he cannot face his parent club, Chelsea, who loaned him to Newcastle in the latter stages of the 2023 summer transfer window.

To counteract midfield issues, Newcastle were linked with a move for Neves, who currently plays for PIF-owned Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT the transfer would be challenging to complete (18th November). However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed the Portugal international will remain in Saudi Arabia during January 2024, quashing rumours of the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers captain's return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle will pursue Manchester City’s Phillips on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season in the new year. The 27-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United in a deal worth £45m during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Current Newcastle United absences Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Dan Burn Lower back injury 13/01/24 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot injury 07/12/23 Jacob Murphy Shoulder injury 30/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back injury 26/12/23 Sven Botman Knee injury 10/12/23 Callum Wilson Thigh injury 26/12/23 Lewis Hall Unable to face parent club 28/11/23 Bruno Guimaraes Suspended (Five yellow cards) 25/11/23 Miguel Almiron Thigh injury 25/11/23 Alexander Isak Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury 25/11/23 Fabian Schar Hamstring 25/11/23 Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury Unknown Matt Targett Thigh injury Unknown Figures according to Premier Injuries

Jacobs on Newcastle

Jacobs claims that Newcastle also spoke internally about signing Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. The journalist considered why a move for Neves may have been preferable for Howe’s side. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's only Newcastle thinking about a loan deal to cover the Tonali gap [after Neves links]. They're also looking at Phillips. They’ve discussed McTominay in the past, so that's interesting. But McTominay is doing well. He’s playing and scoring and has had a great season for Manchester United and Scotland. So, he's no longer necessarily the player who feels he needs to leave Manchester United if he believes he will continue to get a run in the side. There are a few names naturally that Newcastle are drawing up, but the advantage of Neves was that they could try for a loan, and then Tonali would come back.”

Newcastle transfer news

In October 2023, The Athletic reported that Howe felt McTominay could fill Tonali’s defensive and central midfield positions. Six months prior, the Daily Star claimed the 26-year-old could leave Old Trafford if a buyer paid the £50m price tag to sign him.

According to 90min, Newcastle, along with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, sent scouts to watch Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia play for his national team, Georgia, in their 3-1 defeat in Spain on 19th November. The attacker scored his country’s only goal of the evening. During the 2023/24 Serie A campaign, he claimed three goals and four assists in 11 appearances.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently wrote in his Football Insider column that Newcastle see VfB Stuttgart and Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy as an ‘attainable target’ in the new year. The 27-year-old ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for the Magpies, and his £15m release clause makes him an attractive prospect for Howe’s side.

