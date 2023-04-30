Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a “great character” behind the scenes at St. James’ Park, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old signed for Eddie Howe’s Magpies squad from Real Sociedad for a fee of £63m last summer.

Newcastle news – Alexander Isak

After struggling with a thigh injury early in his career with Newcastle, Isak has returned to fitness and nailed down a regular spot in Howe’s starting XI, having played a part in firing the Magpies into Champions League contention.

The striker has expressed his joy at playing in front of the St. James’ Park faithful, saying (via ChronicleLive): "They give us so much energy, they give us so much, you just want to keep pushing forward. It's really nice. Every time we win a ball, they fire up again. We have to give thanks to them."

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Isak and Callum Wilson have spurred each other on this term as both centre-forwards vie for the number nine spot in Howe’s starting XI.

And Downie believes that Isak is beginning to look “worth every penny” that PIF spent on securing his signature last summer.

What has Downie said about Newcastle and Isak?

When speaking about Isak’s success at Newcastle, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “He seems like a great character from everything I'm hearing behind the scenes. He’s quite a quiet lad.

“Eyebrows were raised when they paid a club record fee for him. They smashed their transfer record by £20m to buy him.

“But he's beginning to look like the real deal now, and he's beginning to look worth every penny. I can't believe I'm saying that when you look at the amount they paid for him, but in today's market, he’s beginning to look worth that.”

How has Isak performed for Newcastle?

Isak has enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign at St. James’ Park, and both Howe and the Newcastle faithful will be excited to see how he progresses from here.

The 39-cap Sweden international has already hit double figures in the Premier League this term, despite missing 13 fixtures mainly due to a thigh injury suffered in September.

And with just six fixtures left to play, Newcastle are primed to secure their place in next season’s Champions League, a stage in which Isak will be desperate to prove himself further.

Having been the poster boy of Newcastle’s takeover since the summer transfer window, the young talent has had to deal with a lot of pressure and injury set-backs following his record-breaking move to Tyneside.

But, when available, he has been the ideal lone centre-forward option for Howe’s side, and it is, therefore, unsurprising to hear that he is a positive figure behind the scenes at St. James’ Park.