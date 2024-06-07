Highlights Manchester City aim to add Bruno Guimaraes to their squad this summer as a top priority.

Newcastle have set Guimaraes' release clause at £100m, attracting City despite FFP charges.

Guimaraes prefers City over Arsenal and PSG, with the potential to shine with the reigning champions.

Manchester City are aiming to add to their squad ahead of what will be a busy summer in the north west, with rumours that the Citizens could potentially lose some of their star men - and that could see Bruno Guimaraes come to the club on a permanent basis from Newcastle United with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the Brazilian's first-choice - should he move - be the Premier League champions.

Guimaraes has been a revelation on Tyneside since his move to the north east, becoming synonymous with Newcastle's on-field successes over the past two seasons. A Champions League finish in 2023/24 saw the club reach Europe's elite club competition for the first time in two decades and despite crashing out in the group stages, the Magpies now have their grasp and eyes firmly set on returning in the years to come. But that could see a huge setback if they lose Guimaraes, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Guardiola, - with City firmly focused on him.

Bruno Guimaraes: Transfer Latest

The Brazilian is hot property for Europe's biggest clubs

Eddie Howe revealed earlier in the year that Guimaraes would be allowed to leave Newcastle for a fee of £100million in the summer, should any club activate his release clause that currently stands until June 30. There is every possibility that a team may do as such with midfield recruitment in mind but they will have to hurry up their efforts with little under three weeks until that deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has registered 17 goals and 16 assists for Newcastle in just 107 games from central midfield.

Arsenal, City and Paris Saint-Germain have all fallen within that bracket, with the trio having been linked for a number of weeks, though in a deal that would sit close to the British transfer record, it is a large sum of money to part with and any ramped up interest would come at a big cost.

Sources: Manchester City Are Bruno Guimaraes' First Choice

The Magpies star has made his intentions clear

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that City are still plotting a move for Guimaraes this summer, despite the club making headlines for all the wrong reasons at present thanks to their legal case with the Premier League over 115 FFP charges and their move to sue the league itself for their financial rules.

Bruno Guimaraes's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 8 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.4 1st Average Passes Per Game 61.2 =1st Match rating 7.37 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Regardless, Guimaraes' release clause is well-documented at being £100million, a number that City are not put off by - especially given that their other top target, Lucas Paqueta, won't be joining them in the summer after he was charged with breaching gambling rules set out by the FA.

Newcastle do not want to lose Guimaraes as he is one of their best players, but they are aware that he could be targeted by other clubs and if City do make a bid, he could decide to join the current Premier League champions with Newcastle missing out on European football altogether after Manchester United won the FA Cup. However, Bruno sees City as his first-choice destination if he is to move on from St. James' Park, ahead of Arsenal and PSG.

Guimaraes Would Massively Enhance City's Midfield

Playing alongside Rodri and Phil Foden is enough to tempt any player

City do boast Rodri in the No.6 role, so Guimaraes would find it incredibly tough to displace the Spaniard. However, with Phil Foden shining in a central midfield berth and Kevin de Bruyne being tipped with a move abroad, there is the option to sit in the No. 8 role - currently held by Mateo Kovacic and sometimes Bernardo Silva - that could benefit City massively.

It's where Guimaraes has shone massively for Newcastle and with elite talents to feed off in Foden, Erling Haaland, Silva and potentially Jeremy Doku, Guimaraes would shine for the reigning champions should they see fit to make a move.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.