Newcastle United's decision to stick with current manager Eddie Howe wouldn't come as a shock, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the bad luck suffered at St. James' Park across the 2023/24 season.

The Magpies have failed to build on their success from last term and are unlikely to secure their place in the Champions League for the second successive season.

Newcastle are still in a race to achieve qualification for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next term and may feel that it could still represent a positive season. Howe has come under pressure in recent weeks, becoming a victim of his own success, having guided the Tyneside outfit to a constant upward trajectory until this term.

Newcastle’s difficult season, with Howe questioned

Newcastle have endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign compared to last season. The Magpies are looking to secure European football at St. James’ Park next term but will miss out on the Champions League due to various circumstances.

Whilst Howe will take responsibility for some of his side’s shortcomings, he has been desperately unlikely with the injuries that have taken their toll on his squad. Key players such as Alexander Isak have spent lengthy periods on the sidelines recovering from setbacks. Joelinton and goalkeeper Nick Pope have barely played a minute combined since the turn of the year.

Newcastle have also lost their 2023 marquee summer signing, Sandro Tonali, until August, after the midfielder was suspended for breaching FIFA’s regulations on gambling. The shortcomings in Howe’s squad have ultimately led to a drop-off compared to last season when they secured a fourth-placed Premier League finish and subsequent qualification for the Champions League.

Howe’s side currently sit eighth in the Premier League, two points behind seventh-placed West Ham United and four behind Manchester United in sixth spot. A Carabao Cup last-eight defeat on penalties at Chelsea in December 2023 meant that a chance to reach Wembley twice in two years was snatched away from them, having made the final last season. An FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City on 16th March represents the Toon’s only chance of securing a trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 2nd March was Howe's 100th victory as a Premier League manager.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (1st March) that Howe has the backing of the Newcastle board despite the side’s poor form. A 3-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 2nd March will have quelled fears over the 46-year-old’s future on Tyneside, but the head coach hopes form remains consistent until the end of the season.

Current Newcastle United absences (15-12-23) Player Injury/issue/suspension Potential return date Sandro Tonali Ten month suspension 31/08/24 Callum Wilson Chest/Abdominal injury 11/05/24 Joelinton Thigh injury 11/05/24 Nick Pope Shoulder injury 13/04/24 Matt Targett Thigh injury 11/03/24 Kieran Trippier Calf/Shin/Heel injury Unknown

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle showing ‘loyalty and stability’ with Howe wouldn’t be a surprise

Jacobs feels that Howe’s job may be unfairly judged on the successes of the 2022/23 season when he led a Newcastle side to Champions League qualification. The journalist also hints that the shortcomings in the Magpies’ season aren’t necessarily specific to Howe. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle haven't had the best luck with injuries, and they're in the top half of the Premier League. It's not as likely they will get a Champions League spot. But if they hadn't got Champions League last season, and they were pushing for Europa League football this season, I think it'd be fair to say that most people would be quite happy with Howe. I'm not sure the flaws in Newcastle's season are Howe-specific. "So, despite much media hype, it wouldn't surprise me if Newcastle stuck with Howe and showed some loyalty and stability. Especially when you consider Dan Ashworth is on gardening leave and on the brink of striking an agreement to join Manchester United."

With Howe’s future looking secure, Newcastle’s primary focus in the boardroom will be appointing a sporting director to replace Dan Ashworth. The 52-year-old has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies after indicating he would like to join Manchester United following an approach from the Red Devils.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th February) that Newcastle could look to appoint ex-AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto as a replacement for Ashworth. The journalist has also indicated that Paul Mitchell could be an option to step up to the plate at St. James’ Park. Man Utd had considered the former AS Monaco director, but he is now a free agent and could become an option for PIF if they are looking for someone with Premier League experience.

Newcastle return to Premier League action when they travel to Chelsea on 11th March, looking to replicate their 4-1 thumping of the Blues in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

