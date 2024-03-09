Highlights Newcastle United may consider appointing Roberto De Zerbi, Julen Lopetegui, and Julian Nagelsmann as possible replacements for Eddie Howe at St. James' Park, if they were to part ways with the 46-year-old.

Despite injuries and suspensions, the Magpies are still in a conversation to secure European football on Tyneside for the 2024/25 season.

Howe is enduring his first difficult spell in charge in the North East following his hire in November 2021.

Newcastle United could consider the appointments of Roberto De Zerbi, Julen Lopetegui and Julian Nagelsmann if Eddie Howe was to leave St. James’ Park, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the hire of the trio.

The Magpies are enduring a mixed 2023/24 season but are still in the conversation to achieve qualification for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next term.

Newcastle also remain in the FA Cup as they bid to end their wait to secure a major trophy on Tyneside. Having made steps in the right direction following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s takeover in October 2021, Newcastle aim to end that everlasting wait. Howe’s future doesn’t look to be under any immediate threat, but Newcastle must consider potential replacements for the day he eventually departs St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s potential managerial targets

Howe has done an extraordinary job since being appointed Newcastle manager in November 2021. The 46-year-old helped a team battling relegation to a mid-table finish during the 2021/22 campaign by making smart signings in the 2022 winter transfer window.

The following season, Howe led Newcastle to a fourth-placed Premier League finish, as the Magpies ensured their place in this campaign’s Champions League. However, he could not win that desired trophy, losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final in February 2023.

This term has been problematic for the ex-AFC Bournemouth manager. Newcastle currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages, mainly owing to injuries and suspensions within the squad.

According to TEAMtalk, fears over Howe's departure continue growing, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s De Zerbi and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim being considered replacements. De Zerbi has enjoyed a fantastic 18 months at the Amex Stadium, guiding the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season. Brighton also find themselves in the last-16 of the Europa League, where they take on AS Roma over two legs.

Meanwhile, BILD journalist Christian Falk claims that Newcastle are interested in appointing German national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann this summer. The 36-year-old hasn’t decided whether he wants to return to club management after EURO 2024.

However, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (1st March) that Howe has the backing of the Newcastle board despite the club’s recent poor form. A 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1st March will have done plenty to relieve the pressure building up on the Magpies head coach.

Eddie Howe - Premier League managerial record Matches 282 Wins 100 Draws 66 Losses 116 Goals For 399 Goals Against 446 Manager of the Month awards 5

Ben Jacobs - There would be ‘a few names’ on any potential Newcastle succession plan

Jacobs has named Lopetegui a potential managerial candidate at Newcastle alongside De Zerbi and Nagelsmann. The journalist feels the latter is a “phenomenal football coach” but may not fit every model. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Were they to draw up a succession plan, I think there would be a few names. I wouldn't rule out Lopetegui. De Zerbi will be in demand, and I think Newcastle will feel they can enter that conversation. With Nagelsmann, Newcastle, like other clubs, know he's not the best fit for every model, but he's a phenomenal football coach. He's young, he’s got no Premier League experience, and everybody knows that the departure from Bayern was down to off-field, man management and demeanour, to an extent. Every coach needs an element of swagger and arrogance, so we shouldn't be overly critical.”

