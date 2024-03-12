Highlights BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has suggested Newcastle United should consider hiring Jose Mourinho as their head coach for guaranteed trophies.

The Magpies are at risk of missing out on European qualification following a disappointing 2023/24 season.

Eddie Howe's side have been stifled by an injury and suspension crisis throughout the campaign.

Newcastle United should consider turning to the appointment of head coach Jose Mourinho if they want to guarantee trophies at St. James' Park, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Magpies have endured a difficult 2023/24 season under Eddie Howe and could miss out on qualification for European football altogether unless they can pull themselves together for the campaign's final stretch.

Newcastle sit tenth in the Premier League with just ten games of the season to go, despite securing a fourth-placed finish last term and subsequent qualification for the Champions League. Mourinho was most recently in charge of AS Roma before being replaced by Daniele De Rossi in January.

Keys urges Newcastle to turn to Mourinho

Howe has been dealt another blow to his squad this week

Following Monday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, Newcastle sit 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, making back-to-back qualifications for the Champions League an almost impossible task in the remaining weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies have struggled under the weight of an injury and suspension crisis this term, with Sandro Tonali banned until August 2024 following a breach of FIFA's rules on gambling, whilst Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have spent prolonged spells on the sidelines. Howe will also be concerned after Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon were forced to withdraw from the pitch in this week's loss at Chelsea.

However, Richard Keys doesn't feel too sympathetic for the 46-year-old and has urged Newcastle to appoint Jose Mourinho if they want to guarantee trophies at St. James' Park. Posting on X, the beIN Sports anchor said:

"What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase 2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football - unless you employ him."

Mourinho has been a serial winner throughout his managerial career, winning two Champions League titles, two Europa League/UEFA Cups alongside one Europa Conference League triumph. The 61-year-old has also won the Premier League on three occasions with Chelsea, one FA Cup and a combined three League Cups across spells at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United.

The Portuguese head coach, dubbed "unique" by Ivan Rakitic, has certainly formed a reputation for himself on English shores and his appointment could excite the Newcastle faithful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho has won 26 trophies in his career, with his most recent being AS Roma's Europa Conference League success in May 2021.

Newcastle prepared to back Eddie Howe

The current head coach has plenty of credit in the bank

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (6th March) that Newcastle could show some loyalty towards Eddie Howe, despite the pressure he's facing at St. James' Park. The former AFC Bournemouth manager took the Magpies hotseat in November 2021, guiding the relegation-threatened side to mid-table during his first campaign, before securing a fourth-placed finish last term.

However, with the current campaign going awry, Jacobs believes that Howe has enough credit in the bank to ride out the club's disappointing wave of form, with injuries and suspensions also being a genuine mitigating factor in the side's slump this term.