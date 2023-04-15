Newcastle United defender Matt Targett 'might have to move' this summer due to being out of the picture at St James' Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £100k-a-week ace has rarely featured in the Magpies' last few fixtures as Eddie Howe eyes a top-four finish to complete an outstanding campaign in the North East.

Newcastle United latest news - Matt Targett

Targett has endured a stop-start season due to injury and was diagnosed with a foot condition called plantar fasciitis in January, as per Football Insider.

Dan Burn has assumed the left-back role in his absence, putting in some stellar performances over the last few months, which have culminated in Targett being used sparingly since returning from his fitness struggles.

Despite featuring on the bench for Newcastle United's last six Premier League matches, Targett has played for a combined total of eight minutes, coming on in late cameos against Manchester City and West Ham United, as per Transfermarkt.

In total, the 27-year-old has made just 14 appearances for Newcastle United in 2022/23 and looks to have fallen out of favour under boss Howe as the season reached its business end.

What has Dean Jones said about Matt Targett?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Targett could be on the move in the summer due as Newcastle United get ready to enact another spending spree.

Jones told GMS: "In so many areas, the squad is going to be strengthened over the next year. Targett's probably got in his mind that he's not going to be part of the long-term picture and might have to move somewhere else."

Should Newcastle United keep or sell Matt Targett this summer?

Targett has been a reliable performer for Newcastle United since joining from Aston Villa back in 2021 for a fee of £12 million, going on to feature 30 times in his time at the club, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, injury problems coupled with the form of the likes of his positional counterpart Burn this term have led the Eastleigh-born full-back to become something of an afterthought as the Magpies chase a top-four finish.

Realistically, Newcastle United manager Howe can't be blamed too much for deciding not to tinker with his side in the latter stages of 2022/23, especially when bringing Champions League football to the North East is the prize on the line.

In the summer, it may be time for Targett and Newcastle to discuss whether he is part of the long-term furniture at the club or whether another side will be the beneficiary of his talents in the future.