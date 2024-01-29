Highlights Newcastle United may look to sign a midfielder before the end of the window.

Eddie Howe admits the possibility of selling players before the transfer deadline to fund reinforcements is likely.

Newcastle have approached Aston Villa to sign midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but a sale could be necessary to pursue the deal.

Newcastle United could look to sign a new midfielder before the end of the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their chances of adding another body in the middle of the park, suggesting that it could depend on outgoings.

Eddie Howe's squad has been decimated by injuries so far this season, and the midfield position has become a bit of a problem. Young Lewis Miley has been plunged into senior action, perhaps earlier than the club would have liked. As a result, securing the signature of another midfielder could be a priority in the final days of the window.

Like many other sides in the Premier League, the Magpies will have to be careful to continue complying with the division's profit and sustainability regulations. The North East outfit have spent significantly since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over at St James' Park, so they might have to sell to buy in the next few days.

Howe admits outgoings are possible

Clubs in the Premier League appear to be moving a little more cautiously in the January transfer window after Nottingham Forest and Everton were charged with breaching financial rules. It's been a quiet month so far overall, with clubs treading carefully while often focusing on offloading players before bringing in new additions. Howe has admitted that there is a chance that players are sold before the deadline on Thursday...

"There is a possibility someone could leave, I've made that clear. That hasn't changed, we have to wait to see what happens."

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle may consider offloading one of their key stars in order to fund revamping their squad, similar to how Aston Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City. Crook names the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, and Alexander Isak as players who are attracting interest.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Miguel Almiron could be a player sacrificed to help Newcastle bring in reinforcements over the next few days as he's likely to bring in a significant fee. Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab are considering a move for the Paraguayan winger this month, with the Magpies likely to demand a fee of around £30m. Considering Almiron's age and inconsistency in a Newcastle shirt, it would certainly make more sense to offload the 29-year-old rather than the likes of Guimaraes, Botman, or Isak.

Callum Wilson could also be sold before the deadline. Similarly to Almiron, Wilson is reaching the latter stages of his career and has struggled with injuries, and it's understood that the Magpies would consider sanctioning a sale if an offer of around £18m arrives on the table. Although Wilson is still considered a key player at St James' Park, something has to give if Howe and his recruitment team are to bring in reinforcements.

Fabrizio Romano - Newcastle could sign midfielder

Romano has suggested that there is a chance that Newcastle dip into the market to sign a midfielder before the end of the window. However, the respected reporter adds that it's important to understand what happens with their outgoings. When asked whether Howe and his recruitment team could look to secure the signature of a midfielder on loan this month, Romano told GIVEMESPORT...

"Yes, I think yes. I think for Newcastle, it's really important to understand what happens with the outgoings, because as Eddie Howe keeps repeating, there is still a chance for one of their players to leave in the January window. Their idea in any case remains to find an opportunity in the midfield. A player who can join on loan and not so expensive to help in terms of that, because they need something in that position. And so I expect Newcastle to be busy in the final days of the window."

Newcastle make approach for Aston Villa star

As mentioned, adding another body in the middle of the park could be a priority for the Magpies. Howe has been forced to deal with a host of injuries, while Sandro Tonali is also suspended. Joelinton has recently undergone surgery which could rule him out for a significant period this season, and the North East club also missed out on Kalvin Phillips, who joined West Ham United on loan.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle have now made an approach to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but any deal is likely to hinge on Howe's side making a significant sale in order to fund their pursuit. Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also admirers of the youngster, with offers over £50m likely to be considered.