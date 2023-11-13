Highlights Newcastle United may need to find a replacement for banned midfielder Sandro Tonali due to their lack of midfield depth.

Ruben Neves is a potential option, but it could be a difficult deal to pull off due to a potential new rule implemented by the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs has discussed three midfield targets for Newcastle, with Amadou Onana and Joao Palinha also reportedly attracting the interest of Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United could be looking to sign a replacement for Sandro Tonali in the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, who has been labelled as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, Scott McTominay, and Ruben Neves.

In the summer, the Magpies brought Tonali to St James' Park for a fee of £55m from AC Milan. Eddie Howe and his team thought they'd found a solution to their lack of midfield depth, but the Italy international isn't going to be available for the remainder of the season.

Tonali was recently banned from football for 10 months after breaching betting rules, as per Sky Sports. The 23-year-old found himself in trouble for placing bets on AC Milan whilst he was still playing for the Serie A side. Now, Newcastle may need to find a replacement, with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe already taking its toll on Howe's squad.

Eddie Howe is desperate for a midfielder

Against Bournemouth at the weekend, Howe was forced to utilise 17-year-old Lewis Miley from the start in the middle of the park. Although undoubtedly a talented player, considering the money Newcastle have spent, they shouldn't be in a position where they need to throw a youngster in at the deep end. Injury issues have impacted Newcastle's squad immensely, and signing an additional midfielder has to be a major priority.

Newcastle United midfielder options for Bournemouth game Status Sandro Tonali Banned Lewis Miley Inexperienced Elliot Anderson Injured Bruno Guimaraes Suspended Sean Longstaff Available Joe Willock Available Joelinton Played in attack due to Miguel Almiron injury Stats according to WhoScored

One player Newcastle have been linked with is Ruben Neves, with the Magpies keen on signing the midfielder on loan for the second half of the season. Neves is currently plying his trade for Al-Hilal, a club also owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. However, Premier League sides are set to hold a vote on whether to fast-track a ban on loan moves between associated clubs, which could prevent Newcastle pulling off this exact deal.

Read More: Alan Shearer's reply to Jermaine Jenas' Newcastle claim in 2018 went viral

Jacobs has suggested that the least likely to be making the move to Newcastle of Neves, Phillips, and McTominay is the latter, with the Scottish midfielder playing regularly under Erik ten Hag at the moment. The journalist adds that the potential ban on Premier League sides signing players on loan from other clubs under the same ownership could have an impact on the Neves deal, for example. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Neves is absolutely a possibility for Newcastle. So is Kalvin Phillips if they choose to buy. And we know that Scott McTominay is another player that Newcastle have looked at in the past, but I think he's the least likely of the three because he is in good form suddenly, well not suddenly, he's always been in good form, but that good form has been rewarded by more minutes and with Casemiro injured at the moment. So that one I think will be a little bit harder to pull off. And then a bit more broadly, what the Premier League are voting on on November 24th is not specific to Neves and Newcastle and it's not a reaction to PIF meeting PIF in a negotiation. Associated party transactions have been something that the Premier League has been looking to clarify and clamped down on. And of course, the fact that it's being fast-tracked, if it passes, and it needs a two-thirds majority, the fact that it's being fast-tracked with a view to January does suggest that there is a weariness that it will relate to loans. But it's also applicable to Manchester City. It's applicable, for example, to Chelsea and their relationship with Strasbourg."

Two more Premier League midfielders are on the shortlist

The Athletic recently ran a story focusing on the Magpies finding a replacement for Tonali, naming two Premier League midfielders who are of interest to the North East club. Fulham's Joao Palhinha has previously been on their list, but it could be a slightly unrealistic option for Howe and his recruitment team.

Another target is Everton's Amadou Onana, who could be a viable target for Newcastle. The Toffees are in a difficult financial situation, which Newcastle took advantage of in January to bring Anthony Gordon to St James' Park. Sean Dyche is likely to be forced to sell a key asset in the near future, and Onana could be the one to depart.