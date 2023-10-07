Highlights A £21m star has proved himself as a valuable player for Newcastle United, especially under the guidance of coach Eddie Howe.

His improvement and contributions have been crucial in Newcastle's success, including last season's fourth-place finish in the Premier League and their positive start in the Champions League.

The international has hit an impressive patch of recent form.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has proven his worth at St. James’ Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the attacker’s response to criticism.

Head coach Eddie Howe has got the best out of the Magpies star during his tenure on Tyneside.

Newcastle news – Miguel Almiron

Almiron’s turnaround at Newcastle has been a testament to the winger and Howe’s determination to see him succeed in the Premier League. The 29-year-old arrived at St. James’ Park for a then-club record fee of £21m from Atlanta United in January 2019.

Almiron had been tearing Major League Soccer defences apart before his switch to Newcastle and felt it was time to prove himself in Europe and on the Premier League stage. However, the South American couldn’t initially adapt to the rigours of English football.

Rafa Benitez nor Steve Bruce could get the best out of Almiron, who seemed destined for an exit. His future became more uncertain when the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired the ownership of Newcastle in October 2021.

Heading into the 2022/23 season, Almiron had hit the back of the net nine times in 110 Premier League appearances for the Magpies. However, a sudden upturn in form led to him registering 11 goals in 34 top-flight outings last term, establishing himself as a crucial member of Howe’s side.

The 51-cap Paraguay international’s contribution was massive in Newcastle claiming a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, securing their place in the Champions League this term. And the winger has taken to Europe’s premier club competition like a duck to water, showing impressive composure to hand Newcastle an early lead over French champions Paris Saint-Germain, a match the Tyneside outfit eventually won 4-1.

It built on a battling performance in a 0-0 stalemate at AC Milan in their group stage opener. It has given the Magpies a real chance of progressing from a tough group, also containing Borussia Dortmund. Almiron’s goal added to his two strikes in Newcastle’s recent Premier League encounters against Sheffield United and Burnley.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that the attacker is “one of the fittest players in the team”, proving his worth to Howe ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Almiron ‘likes to prove people wrong’ – Dean Jones

Jones has claimed that Almiron enjoys having a point to prove, having been criticised by a number of the Magpies faithful after their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City in August. But he has questioned whether he remains in Newcastle’s visions for the future. However, the journalist believes the Paraguayan star “proves his worth” as a first-team player for Howe’s side. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he's the kind of guy that likes to prove people wrong. It's like he thrives on those moments. I don't think there's any doubt that if you were to look at how Newcastle are building a vision for the future, you would question whether Almiron can remain part of the team because they've got such high expectations. “They're in the Champions League now. They want to challenge to win the Premier League title within the next few years. Can Almiron remain part of that? I can see why some people might have wanted him replaced because you wanted an upgrade. But he does perform sometimes when you need him to, and I think as a squad player and even as a first-team player, he proves his worth. So, a lot of credit has to go to him for that.”

Where does Almiron’s future lie?

In February, Newcastle announced that Almiron had signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at St. James’ Park, tying him to the club until the summer of 2026. That would mean the South American would be 32 years old by his contract’s expiry, taking him into the twilight of his career on Tyneside.

However, just weeks after Almiron extended his deal at Newcastle, The Telegraph hinted the winger could be sold as Howe looks to a second rebuild of the side. A sale didn’t occur during the summer transfer window and feels unlikely heading into the winter market. But the report could indicate that Almiron’s contract extension was merely a case of protecting his value ahead of moving him on to fund further signings in the future.

What next for Newcastle and Almiron?

Following Sunday’s clash at West Ham United, Newcastle have an international break to rest and recuperate ahead of a massive few weeks in their season. The Magpies and Almiron return to action when they welcome Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park on 21st October, hoping to earn a positive result ahead of their Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund on 25th October.

Newcastle round the month off in the Black Country to take on Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on 28th October.

