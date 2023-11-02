Highlights Mike Ashley's ownership of Newcastle United was marked by turbulence and disappointment, with relegations and poor transfer dealings.

Several of Ashley's final signings as owner, including Andy Carroll and Jeff Hendrick, had underwhelming tenures at the club.

GIVEMESPORT are now taking a look at where his final eight signings are now.

Newcastle United fans don't have many fond memories of former owner Mike Ashley's time in charge of the North East-based club, with many having been delighted when he sold the club back in October 2021.

All in all, the British businessman owned Newcastle for a total of 14 years and Ashley is credited with overseeing one of the most tumultuous periods in the club's history. From relegations to rows, St. James' Park was rarely a positive place during Ashley's tenure.

Adding to the frustration of the Newcastle fanbase during his time as owner was his considerably poor track record in the transfer market, with Ashley sanctioning very few worthwhile deals. And in recognition of this, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look back at the final eight permanent signings made by Ashley as Newcastle owner, to see where they are and what they're doing right now.

8 Andy Carroll

In some ways a Newcastle cult hero, Andy Carroll had originally broken into the United side as a teenager in 2006, before going on to spend five years in the senior set-up.

Carroll would then be sold to Liverpool for £35 million, which was at the time the Merseyside side's club-record signing. Safe to say the transfer didn't work out, with Carroll then being sold to West Ham United, prior to his Newcastle return in 2019.

Joining on a free transfer, the Gateshead-born striker would spend just two years with his boyhood team, with moves to West Bromwich Albion, Reading and finally French side Amiens having followed since.

7 Emil Krafth

The first of a few players on this list who are still under contract at Newcastle, Emil Krafth's career on Tyneside began back in August 2019.

Ironically, Krafth joined from the aforementioned Carroll's current side Amiens, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal which cost Newcastle a reported fee of £5 million.

A functional right-back, Krafth has featured over 60 times for Newcastle in that time period, with his spell at the club having been blighted by injuries. And with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Krafth will likely wave goodbye to Newcastle when the season ends.

6 Mark Gillespie

Much like teammate Krafth, Mark Gillespie is still at Newcastle and is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Gillespie joined in the following summer transfer window, arriving on a free transfer from Scottish side Motherwell. A Newcastle lad born and bred, Gillespie was brought in purely as cover to the existing goalkeepers already at the club.

That's been demonstrated in the 31-year-old's stats while at Newcastle, with Gillespie having featured just three times for the Magpies during his three-year stint.

Expected to move on in the summer, Gillespie has at least been able to witness a turnaround in fortunes for his boyhood club while being under contract at St. James' Park.

5 Jeff Hendrick

One of the more uninspiring signings made by Newcastle during the Ashley era, Jeff Hendrick arrived in the summer of 2020 from Burnley, signing as part of a free transfer (sensing a theme yet?).

Known to keep the pursestrings tight during his spell as Newcastle owner, Ashley was partial to a free transfer, with Hendrick perhaps the prime example of this.

The Irish international would spend just 18 months in the Newcastle senior side, before being loaned out to Queens Park Rangers in January 2022 following the arrival of the new owners.

Remarkably, Hendrick is still contracted to Newcastle, with the midfielder now plying his trade on loan at Sheffield Wednesday instead.

4 Ryan Fraser

Another player still on Newcastle's books from Ashley's time as owner, Ryan Fraser joined the same summer window as Hendrick and cost a grand of total of, you guessed, zero pounds and zero pence.

On the back of a seven-year stint with Bournemouth, Fraser made the move to Newcastle ahead of the 2020/21 season, signing a hefty five-year contract at St. James' Park.

While he was initially a regular in the side upon arrival, Fraser was forced to train with the under-21 side for the second half of the 2022/23 season, following a falling out with manager Eddie Howe. Currently on loan at Southampton, it's unlikely Fraser will ever find a route back into the Newcastle set-up.

3 Callum Wilson

Much like Fraser, Callum Wilson also made the move to Newcastle from Bournemouth, but this time Ashley and Co. shelled out a whopping £20 million for the striker's services.

One of the best signings made by Ashley during his tenure, Wilson remains a fixture in the Newcastle side to this day and has been instrumental in reestablishing them as a European contender.

The England international scored 18 times in 31 Premier League appearances for Newcastle throughout the 2022/23 season, as the Tyneside outfit finished fourth in the table and with that qualified for the Champions League.

In truth, looking back, £20 million for a striker of Wilson's quality can probably be considered one of the bargains of the decade.

2 Jamal Lewis

The same cannot be said however about Jamal Lewis, who was the final Newcastle purchase of the summer 2020 transfer window, costing a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million.

A promising fullback during his spell with Norwich City, Lewis made just 24 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle during his debut campaign, before going on to feature just five times in the same competition the following season.

That was reduced to two Premier League matches for the 2022/23 season, with Lewis finally getting the hint he wasn't fancied by the manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign when he moved to Watford as part of a season-long loan.

1 Joe Willock

Finally then, Joe Willock, who had originally joined on loan during the 2021 January transfer window, but just about squeezes onto this list as the final permanent transfer sanctioned by Ashley as Newcastle owner.

In truth, it's difficult to say where Newcastle would've been if it wasn't for the contributions of Willock during the 2020/21 season, as the then Arsenal loanee's goalscoring exploits helped save Newcastle from the drop.

His eight goals in 13 league appearances for the Magpies earned him a permanent move to the North East the following season, with Newcastle splashing £25 million on the London-born star's signature.

Still very much a part of the current Newcastle set-up, Willock has proved a useful addition to the roster ever since arriving two years ago.