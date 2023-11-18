Highlights Newcastle United's longevity in the Premier League is evident by the fact that they have only been absent for three seasons in the competition's history since 1992

In that time they've boasted some of the league's most recognisable players, who have notched up plenty of Premier League appearances

From league winners to full internationals, the all-time starting-11 of players with the most Premier League appearances for Newcastle is an eye-catching one

Newcastle United have been a fixture in the Premier League pretty much every season since its inception in 1992.

In fact, since the introduction of the competition ahead of the 1992/93 campaign, Newcastle have only been absent for three seasons in the Premier League's history, illustrating the North East outfit's longevity in England's top flight.

As a result, St. James' Park has been home to some of the league's best-ever talents, with league winners, full internationals and bonafide stars of the game having played for the Magpies.

So to celebrate, GIVEMESPORT have put together an all-time starting 11 made up of Newcastle's record Premier League appearance makers. Beware though, this isn't one to 11 of the highest appearance makers for the club, moreover a starting 11 made up of players from those positions!

GK - Shay Given

No surprise to see Shay Given's name on this list, it was at Newcastle where the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper first made his name.

Spending 12 years on Tyneside, Given was a fixture between the sticks for Newcastle during that time, making a total of 463 appearances for the club, with a whopping 354 of those coming in the Premier League.

Given holds the record for the most matches played in the Premier League for any Newcastle player ever, but his time with the club was cut short in 2009, when he moved to money bags Manchester City for £7 million.

RB - Aaron Hughes

At right-back, Aaron Hughes was a Northern Irish international, who sits eighth in the list of Newcastle's all-time Premier League appearance makers.

The defender, who primarily featured as a centre-half, but was a canny enough operator at right back, played 205 times in England's first tier for Newcastle, having originally broken through the academy system.

Making his league debut in 1998, the Cookstown-born star would stay at Newcastle for another seven years, prior to joining Aston Villa in 2005, and then moving on to the likes of Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

CB - Fabrizio Coloccini

A favourite of the Gallowgate End, Fabricio Coloccini spent a considerable chunk of his career at Newcastle, and while there were some hard times during his stint, he's still revered by the club's fanbase.

Perhaps best characterised by his long, curly locks, Coloccini notched up 211 Premier League outings for the four-time English league winners and was even part of the 2009/10 Newcastle side which won the EFL Championship.

It was the club's maiden season outside of the top flight in almost two decades, with Coloccini remembered fondly for helping return the club to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

CB - Steven Taylor

Another one of the 2009/10 Championship-winning side now, Steven Taylor was a product of the Newcastle academy and broke into the senior side back in 2003.

A 13-year stint and 194 Premier League appearances would follow for the London-born defender, but that number could've been much bigger had injuries not hampered his career. Twice rupturing his Achilles tendon, Taylor would miss close to 100 games during his time as a Newcastle player with various different injury problems.

Upon leaving Newcastle, a move to Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer would follow, before briefly returning to England to play for Ipswich Town and Peterborough United, followed by a move to Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

LB - Jamaal Lascelles

While not technically a left-back, Jamaal Lascelles was too good to leave off this list, with the defender one of just two players included who is still plying their trade for Newcastle.

Interestingly enough, Lascelles is another player who has been part of a Championship-title-winning team at Newcastle, but unlike the previous entries, the defender from Derby was captain when the Magpies earned promotion as league winners back in 2016/17.

But it's because of his exploits in the Premier League that Lascelles makes this list, as he's featured over 160 times in the competition for Newcastle - a figure which continues to rise under the tutelage of current boss Eddie Howe.

CDM - Rob Lee

Into midfield now and kicking things off with Rob Lee, who joined Newcastle in 1992 and was part of the team which earned promotion into the Premier League for the first time that season.

He would prove to be a worthwhile investment, as Lee stuck around at St. James' Park for the next 10 years, making 267 Premier League appearances along the way.

Sitting fourth in the list of all-time appearance makers, Lee eventually called time on his Newcastle career in 1992, before spending the final few years of his career bouncing around from club to club across the English leagues. Spells with Derby County, West Ham United and Oldham Athletic would follow, prior to Lee's retirement from football at Wycombe Wanderer in 2006.

CM - Nolberto Solano

Newcastle's Peruvian Prince, Nolberto Solano joined the Magpies from Argentine outfit Boca Juniors in 1998 and immediately caught the imagination of the Toon Army.

A classy midfield operator remembered well for his wand of a right foot, Solano spent eight years with Newcastle across two separate spells, scoring 48 goals and registering a further 78 assists during that time.

All in all, Solano finished his career at St. James' Park with 230 Premier League outings to his name and will no doubt go down as one of the modern-day legends of Newcastle, such was his eye-catching style of play and the connection he held with the supporters.

CM - Gary Speed

Another player remembered fondly, not just by the Newcastle faithful, but by most of the football world, Gary Speed may no longer be with us, but his imprint on the sport is still being felt to this day.

A consummate professional, Speed originally joined Newcastle in 1998, having enjoyed successful spells with both Leeds United and Everton. He quickly endeared himself to the Toon Army, with the left-footed acee taking up the final spot in our midfield.

Playing over 200 times in the Premier League for Newcastle, the Welshman would eventually leave the club 2004, where he went on to join Bolton Wanderers and then finally ending his playing career with Sheffield United in 2008.

RW - Shola Ameobi

Mainly playing down the middle as a striker during his time at Newcastle, Shola Ameobi is more than adept at featuring off the wing, with the Nigeria international too important to have missed out on this starting-11.

Spending a whopping 14 years of his career on Tyneside, Ameobi played in close to 400 matches for Newcastle, with 294 of those coming in the Premier League.

Squeezing into the top three for all-time Premier League appearance makers at Newcastle, when Ameobi eventually left St. James' Park in 2014, it was after a long and illustrious career with the famous old club.

LW - Miguel Almiron

Not the easiest of picks, Miguel Almiron squeezes on to this list ahead of fan's favourite Jonas Gutierrez, by just a handful of Premier League matches. Almiron, who joined Newcastle for £21 million back in February 2019, took a while for his Newcastle career to get going, but the Paraguay international is now reaping the rewards for his patience.

The dynamic attacker is capable of playing behind a striker, or off either flank and was crucial to helping Newcastle regain a spot in the Champions League last season. The former Atlanta United star netted 11 goals for the Magpies, as they went on to finish fourth in the Premier League table during the 2022/23 campaign.

Boasting over 150 matches in the Premier League to his name, it's likely that number will continue to rise for Almiron, as he continues to play a part in Newcastle's resurgence.

ST - Alan Shearer

Finally then, the one everybody has been waiting for, Mr. Newcastle himself, Alan Shearer.

Superlatives aren't enough to describe Shearer's impact on Newcastle, with the Gosforth-born superstar having transcended the football club itself. Holding the record for the most goals in Premier League history, Shearer was the easiest of easy picks to feature in this starting-11.

The marksman played 303 times in the Premier League for Newcastle, during what turned out to be a stellar 10-year stay at St. James' Park. Much to the frustration of the Newcastle faithful though, Shearer's most iconic achievement in the league came away from the North East club, with the Englishman winning the league with Blackburn Rovers instead.

Unsurprisingly though, it doesn't sour the relationship between the Newcastle fans and the player, in fact, it somewhat strengthened them, with Shearer displaying an immense level of loyalty to the club during his decade-long stint.