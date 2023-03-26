Newcastle United are “still interested” in signing transfer target Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to Eddie Howe’s Magpies outfit over the past two transfer windows, but a move is yet to materialise.

Newcastle transfer news – Moussa Diaby

According to 90min, Newcastle could go head-to-head with Arsenal in the race to secure the signature of Diaby this summer, with Howe keen to bring him to St. James’ Park over the Emirates Stadium for around £62m.

The Magpies are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, with it looking increasingly likely that the Tyneside outfit will be building a squad to cope with the demands of both Premier League and European football next season.

Diaby rejected a possible move to Newcastle last year, having pledged his allegiance to Bayer Leverkusen, however, an eye-watering transfer fee coupled with European football may be enough to persuade the wide man to leave Germany.

Bild journalist Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT in January that Diaby was a top target for Howe’s side during the winter market, but a transfer never materialised before the window’s deadline.

And Jones believes that the Magpies are interested in a move for Diaby, but he’s not the only option on PIF’s transfer shortlist.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Diaby?

When speaking about the potential of Diaby signing for Newcastle, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There is still interest in him from Newcastle. He’s not the only one that they're looking at. But he's one of the key names that they've been talking about.”

Would Diaby be a good signing for Newcastle?

Diaby is enjoying another productive season at Leverkusen and continues to gain the attention of both Newcastle and Arsenal.

The nine-cap France international has hit the back of the net 12 times whilst providing seven assists in 35 appearances this term, which comes on top of the 31 goal contributions he produced last season.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.06 for his Bundesliga displays this campaign ranks him as the third-best-performing player in Xabi Alonso’s squad, indicating how important he is to the German side’s success.

The 5 foot 7 star compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 18% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.19) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Diaby could prove to be an excellent addition to Howe’s outfit as PIF look to take Newcastle to the next level should they achieve qualification for European competition.