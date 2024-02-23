Highlights Newcastle United could be set to welcome Alexander Isak back into Eddie Howe's squad for their Premier League trip to Arsenal tomorrow.

The Sweden international sustained a groin injury in the Magpies' 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on 30th January.

Joe Willock is also set to make his long-awaited return from injury for the St. James' Park outfit.

Newcastle United could be set to welcome Alexander Isak back into the fold ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have also received an injury boost, with Joe Willock set to be available for selection as the St. James’ Park outfit head to north London.

Newcastle’s form in recent weeks has suffered due to various injury and suspension issues, with the North East outfit aiming to secure European football for the 2024/25 season. Isak has been absent for the best part of a month after suffering a groin injury at the end of January but could be in line to make a return to the starting lineup at the Emirates Stadium.

Isak set to return for Newcastle

Willock could also make his return to the Magpies squad

Newcastle have recently been the victim of bad luck with their injury record, having seen several key players absent with their own niggles. Isak had to be substituted in the first half of Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa on 30th January, going down with a groin injury shortly before the break.

The striker hasn’t played a minute of action since, as the Magpies monitor his return carefully. Last week, Howe had indicated that Isak would miss Newcastle’s Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth on 17th February. In another frustrating afternoon, the Sweden international duly sat out of the 2-2 draw for Howe’s side.

Alexander Isak - stats compared to forwards across Europe's big five leagues Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.52 83 Pass completion rate 77.9% 87 Progressive passes 2.72 81 Progressive carries 2.55 86 Successful take-ons 1.82 89 Statistics according to FBref, correct as of 23-02-24

Meanwhile, Willock has been out of action for almost two months after suffering an Achilles injury in November 2023. The 24-year-old had initially hoped to return to action in January but fell behind in his recovery. However, Howe has hinted that Isak and Willock could be part of the Newcastle squad at Arsenal tomorrow, barring any changes in circumstances at training. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe said:

“They have trained this week; it has been good to see them back on the grass. It has been a long time for Joe (Willock). He is a huge player for us. We are pleased for him to be back amongst the group. He is a very popular member of the squad. “Alex (Isak) is an important player for us, too. We have one more training session today - we won’t take any risks - but we are pleased with their progress.”

Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave

The last week has represented a tumultuous time for Newcastle’s recruitment team after sporting director Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave after being approached for a role at Manchester United.

Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd February) that the Magpies could appoint ex-AS Monaco chief Paul Mitchell to replace the 52-year-old. However, the journalist has also suggested that Newcastle could look abroad to fill the Ashworth-shaped hole in their recruitment team.