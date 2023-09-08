Newcastle United opted not to bring in a new defender during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why they could regret that decision over the next few months.

The Magpies have been unconvincing so far this season and an injury at the back could be costly.

Newcastle United latest news - defence

Newcastle finished in the top-four last campaign, earning themselves a place in the Champions League for this term. As a result, a deeper squad was necessary for Eddie Howe, who brought in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento during the summer transfer window. However, one position the North East club didn't strengthen was at centre-back.

Newcastle's current options in the middle of the defence are Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, and Dan Burn. However, Burn has been primarily utilised as a left-back during his time at St James' Park, and Botman is now watching from the sideline. Speaking on Botman's injury before Newcastle's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, Howe revealed that they had hoped the Dutch international would be fit for the game, before being ruled out...

“This is an unknown, to be honest. There was hope he might be fit for this game, but then he didn’t feel too good [on Friday], so he was ruled out. We will see how quickly he improves."

With an international break in between their next game, it gives plenty of time for Botman to regain fitness and return to action. Schar and Burn started as a centre-back pairing in the game against Brighton, where they conceded three goals, highlighting the lack of depth and quality they have in defence.

The lack of options left Lascelles on the bench, but considering the lack of minutes Howe gave him last campaign, the former Bournemouth manager certainly doesn't consider him as even a rotational option in defence.

Newcastle's centre-back options 2022/2023 Premier League Minutes Fabian Schar 3206 Sven Botman 3127 Dan Burn 3111 Jamaal Lascelles 218 Emil Krafth 1 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Although it might seem difficult for Newcastle to complain due to the money they've spent since they were taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the lack of options at the back could be a concern. However, when comparing their squad pre and post takeover, the supporters at St James' should be feeling grateful upon reflection.

Newcastle could regret not signing a centre-back - Dean Jones

Although the Magpies enjoyed a sensational victory over Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, hitting five goals past Unai Emery's side, Newcastle have lost all three Premier League games since. Their fixtures are certainly more favourable after the international break, but Champions League football also begins, with Howe having to contend with domestic and European games later this month.

Journalist Brown has suggested that Newcastle could regret not bringing in an additional centre-back during the summer transfer window. Brown adds that Botman's injury has emphasised how fragile they are at the back. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah, Sven Botman is a massive miss. You look at the late goal Liverpool scored and you look at the fact that Evan Ferguson has gone and scored a hat-trick against them, there's no doubt that the decision not to go in for one more centre-back is one thing that could end up costing them in the next few months. It was an area that they put so much thought into across the transfer window. Do they sign a high-profile centre-back? And about a month ago, they decided they wouldn't go down that path and they were happy with where they are. Then, Botman gets an injury and you realise how fragile things can quickly become. So, it will be interesting to see whether they regret that decision, but they definitely do miss Botman."

Could not signing a centre-back cost Newcastle a top-four finish this season?

Newcastle were incredibly fortunate that Schar and Botman avoided major injuries last term, starting 36 and 35 Premier League games respectively. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and even Aston Villa have all strengthened significantly in the summer transfer window, so the race for the top-four could be an exciting one this season.

Dealing with the hectic schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League could make things difficult for Newcastle, but they'll certainly be hoping to give it a good go.