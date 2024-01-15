Highlights Newcastle United may have a "clear run" at signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season if they "formalise their interest" at St. James' Park.

The Magpies' recent spate of injuries and suspensions have prompted Eddie Howe to search for a short-term solution in midfield.

Newcastle could face competition from other Premier League clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United, in their pursuit of Phillips.

Newcastle United could have a “clear run” at signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan if they “formalise their interest”, as journalist Ben Jacobs evaluates the potential terms of a deal at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have previously expressed an interest in the Sky Blues midfielder as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his limited options during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Newcastle’s heavy spending over the last four transfer markets means they must be creative with their business to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The Tyneside outfit have enjoyed almost two years of being on an upward trajectory, but a recent spate of injuries and suspensions have halted their progress during the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle considering move for Phillips

With five players capable of playing in central midfield currently either suspended or injured, it’s unsurprising that Newcastle are scouring the market for a short-term deal in the middle of the park. Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaching FIFA’s rules on betting means that he won’t return to the fold until the end of August, whilst Joelinton, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, and Matt Targett remain on the sidelines with injuries.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are rivalling Newcastle to sign Phillips on loan from Manchester City until the end of the 2023/24 season. The same report claims the Sky Blues will demand a fee of £5m-£6m to allow the England international to leave temporarily. Meanwhile, The I claims that Newcastle’s move for Phillips is in doubt following interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United at taking the 28-year-old on loan.

The £150,000 per-week earner will be desperate to get regular playing time under his belt as he jostles for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for EURO 2024 in Germany this summer. Despite winning a treble in his first season following a £42m move from Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium, Phillips has struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola and could seek a move elsewhere. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that Phillips has pinpointed Newcastle as his preferred destination this winter.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.99 92 Passes attempted 86.68 99 Pass completion rate 92.3% 99 Clearances 1.99 89 Aerial duels won 1.66 82 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 15-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle haven’t opened up ‘formal talks’ over Phillips deal

Jacobs claims that Newcastle haven’t begun discussions with Manchester City over a potential loan deal for Phillips but admits their admiration for the midfielder is ‘clear.’ The journalist indicates that City could add performance-related add-ons to the agreement. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“There's no update yet on Phillips. Juventus are no longer in talks with Manchester City. At the time of writing, Newcastle haven't opened up formal talks. That could change because the admiration for Phillips is evident, but Manchester City expect quite a hefty loan fee. “Manchester United demanded a similar figure of £6m-£7m for Jadon Sancho before eventually agreeing to a minimum £3.5m loan fee that can rise due to appearances or if Borussia Dortmund qualify for the Champions League. As the window gets to the final days, I am sure the clubs can work out something similar if there is a desire. Newcastle would have no issue paying more if some money were contingent on qualifying for Europe. “Phillips needs game time ahead of EURO 2024, and if Newcastle formalise their interest, they might have a clear run, giving them more power in negotiating. Reports suggesting Paris Saint-Germain will also enter the race are wide of the mark, as previously revealed.”

Newcastle are yet to dip into the winter market, which is unsurprising given their reluctance to breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Magpies may have to look for suitors for some of the fringe members of their squad to clear space on the wage bill and raise funds for potential incomings.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle could join Manchester United and AC Milan in their attempts to hijack West Ham’s move for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. The Irons are set to step up the chase to sign the Guinea international to bolster their forward ranks at the London Stadium. The centre-forward’s release clause worth around £15m has made a move for the 27-year-old a feasible prospect for some of Europe’s top sides.

However, the Bundesliga star’s participation in the current Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast could prove a potential hurdle in any deal. Guirassy has enjoyed a fantastic season with Stuttgart, scoring 19 goals and registering two assists across 16 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.