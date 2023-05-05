Newcastle United’s hierarchy love the idea of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar at St. James’ Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies would love to make a stunning addition to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Neymar

According to 90min, Newcastle owners PIF are interested in striking a deal with PSG to bring Neymar to Tyneside this summer.

With the club on course to secure qualification to next season’s Champions League, the Saudi owners will look to make a marquee signing to take the Magpies to the next level.

A deal wouldn’t be the first high-profile transfer involving Neymar, with the South American holding the world-record transfer fee paid for a player when PSG signed him from Barcelona for £200m in the summer of 2017.

And Jones has been told by contacts who are "usually well-informed” that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Newcastle try their luck in securing the signature of the rumoured £545,000 per-week earner.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Neymar?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The interest from Newcastle does seem outrageous. I understand that some people will see the rumours about Neymar joining them and disregard them immediately.

"But there is some substance to this, from what a couple of contacts have told me who are usually well-informed about stories like this.

"I'm not saying this is going to happen, I can't go that far, but I was told that members of the hierarchy love this idea, and it wouldn't surprise me if they tried their luck.

“It would be a big change to the type of business they have done so far, and Eddie Howe would need convincing that it will not rock the dressing room and bring any bad vibes to the place.

“But he knows that every season the club will look to become more ambitious.

“He knows that a player with a massive profile will eventually land on Tyneside, and very few in the game are bigger than Neymar.

“It is early days, and we will have to see whether this interest can lead to any genuine progress, but if Neymar wants to come to the Premier League, there will not be many clubs that can afford him or offer Champions League football. It would be a blockbuster.”

What could Newcastle’s starting XI look like next season?

Neymar is not the only big name linked with a move to St. James’ Park next season, with the Magpies looking at strengthening their squad ahead of a potential Champions League campaign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT back in March that the North East outfit were “still interested” in signing Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, who was linked with a move to Tyneside over the previous two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, 90min has reported that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Atalanta and Denmark international Joakhim Maehle as a potential left-back option, whilst Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has also been touted for a move.

Alternatively, Football Insider suggest that the club have set their sights on Nice midfielder Kephren Thuram ahead of the summer market.

Having scored close to 400 goals throughout his club career at Santos, Barcelona and PSG, Neymar’s arrival at St. James’ Park would send shockwaves and a statement to the rest of the Premier League.

Whether the 124-cap Brazil international is signed or not, Newcastle’s interest represents the beginning of what could be an exciting transfer window for the Magpies faithful.