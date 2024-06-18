Highlights Newcastle United are considering a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

There is a possibility of Miguel Almiron leaving the club, prompting the search for a right-sided attacker upgrade.

The Magpies are exploring various options including Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, and Michael Olise.

Newcastle United are discussing a potential move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Madueke, who has 'electric pace', established himself as a regular for the Blues throughout the season, but Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to continue splashing the cash. The American businessman has spent a hefty amount of money on young, up-and-coming stars, with more to arrive later in the year.

Newcastle will want to add to their current squad after failing to progress in the 2023/2024 season, with a right-sided attacker likely to be one of their priorities. Miguel Almiron has regularly played in this position under Eddie Howe, but the Magpies could be looking to bring in an upgrade to mount another charge for the Champions League places.

Newcastle Have Discussed Noni Madueke

He's one of a host of names

According to The Athletic, Madueke is a player that Newcastle have discussed, with the Magpies keen to reinforce their right-hand side. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise have also been spoken about internally at St James' Park.

The same report discusses Madueke's future from a Chelsea perspective, with his future now in doubt due to their pursuit of Olise. The French attacker would likely come in and be a regular in attack, meaning Madueke's game time could be limited.

Noni Madueke vs Miguel Almiron - 2023/2024 stats Statistic Madueke Almiron Minutes 1057 1947 Goals/Assists 5/2 3/1 Pass success rate (%) 88.5 85.8 Shots per game 1.4 1.2 Dribbles per game 1.6 0.7 Key passes per game 0.9 0.7 Overall rating 6.84 6.60

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Almiron is unlikely to be at Newcastle ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Magpies are set to undergo an overhaul at St James' Park as they hope to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Howe will be left with a lack of options on the right-hand side of attack if Almiron was to head through the exit door, so it could be a priority position for the North East outfit. Madueke would certainly be an exciting option for Newcastle, but Chelsea are unlikely to sell on the cheap after he only arrived in 2023 for a fee of £30m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noni Madueke has played 20 times for England U21s, scoring seven goals.

Newcastle Interested in Nico Williams

He's another name on the shortlist

Reports have suggested that Athletic Club's Nico Williams is another name on the shortlist of Newcastle for the right-wing position. The talented youngster has flourished in La Liga, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Williams is looking for a £250k-a-week contract if he was to leave his current club.

The likes of Bowen, Summerville, and Madueke will also be tricky transfers to complete, but the Magpies might be forced to spend big if they want to bring in a top-level player to improve their attack.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored