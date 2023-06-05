Newcastle United are one of the options available to Kieran Tierney, who could leave Arsenal this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe will look to bolster his Magpies squad as they prepare for Champions League football at St. James’ Park next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to The Times, Newcastle are confident of signing Tierney, despite interest from Aston Villa in the left-back’s services.

The 26-year-old has been linked to a switch to St. James’ Park for some time, and the North East club will hope to seal the deal before Howe’s squad return to training for pre-season.

And the same publication claims that Arsenal are holding out for at least £30m for the defender, who has found himself deputising for Oleksandr Zinchenko in Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad this term.

Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tierney has made his last appearance for the Gunners, given speculation over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the journalist believes that the former Celtic man still has the ability and that the left-back will have “loads of options” for his next destination, including Newcastle.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Tierney?

On Tierney’s potential Arsenal departure, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s certainly got the ability there.

“It just seems like he’s not the right fit for the direction they're heading in. Tierney will have loads of options, with Newcastle being one of them.

“Hopefully, he can pick the right project and show everybody what he's capable of.”

Would Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle?

Tierney’s switch to Newcastle could be an excellent move for the player and the Magpies as Howe looks to strengthen ahead of a historic campaign in the North East next term.

Dan Burn and Matt Targett have acted as the club’s first-choice options on the left side of Howe’s defence this term.

However, Burn is more comfortable playing as a left-sided centre-back, whilst Targett only played in 18% of available Premier League minutes this term.

Tierney has also found his playing time restricted this campaign, contributing to 776 minutes of action in the Premier League whilst making 36 appearances in all competitions.

But the 37-time Scotland international does compare favourably with his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 18% of full-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes (5.15) and top 19% for progressive carries (2.89) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Tierney may feel that the opportunity to nail down a regular starting XI place for a Champions League side is too big of an opportunity to pass up, and a move suiting all parties could be agreed upon soon.