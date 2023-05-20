Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett could be set for a surprise stay at St. James’ Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe will evaluate his squad given the Magpies’ participation in European football next season.

Newcastle contract news – Paul Dummett

Ahead of Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal earlier this month, Howe spoke about Dummett’s future, with the £35,000 per-week earner’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

“I see Paul as part of our future,” said Howe (via BBC Sport).

"When you build a squad, you are never going to be able to play everybody for the amount they want.

"You want players that are prepared to fight for their place, train really well and have a good effect on the group. Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett are players that, although they haven’t performed for the outside world, they have performed for us internally. They have been excellent both of them.”

However, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dummett and Ritchie were two of four players who could leave St. James’ Park this summer as PIF look to clear space on the wage bill for new additions.

And Jones has been told that the club’s reason for keeping the 31-year-old this season was simply to “bulk up the squad” in case of any injury issues.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Dummett?

Speaking about Dummett, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I was told the only reason they have kept him was to bulk up the squad and be sure they could deal with any injury problems.

“I was expecting a free transfer to be on the way, so it would be a surprise decision to me for him to stick around even longer.”

What next for Newcastle and Dummett?

At the business end of the season, Newcastle find themselves in pole position to secure Champions League football at St. James’ Park.

Qualification to Europe’s premier club competition would strengthen their negotiating power in the transfer market, enabling PIF to sign a higher calibre of player this summer.

This could mean the end for players like Dummett, with the homegrown talent making over 200 appearances for the Tyneside outfit in his ten-year involvement with the first team.

But the five-cap Wales international has appeared just once for the Magpies this term, having been handed 90 minutes worth of action in the side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Tranmere Rovers in August.

Therefore, if Newcastle are looking to upgrade their options this summer, it could be time for players like Dummett to move on as the left-back looks ahead to his next opening.